MLS Fantasy Week 16 Positional Rankings

Week 16 of MLS Fantasy kicks off Friday night with the San Jose Earthquakes hosting the Vancouver Whitecaps (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). There are three teams on a BYE this week (CIN, ORL, PHI), but there are plenty of fantasy-friendly matchups to target over the next three days. Let’s get right into the top players at each position to help your squad climb the leaderboards this round.