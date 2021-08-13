Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 16 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Week 16 of MLS Fantasy kicks off Friday night with the San Jose Earthquakes hosting the Vancouver Whitecaps (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). There are three teams on a BYE this week (CIN, ORL, PHI), but there are plenty of fantasy-friendly matchups to target over the next three days. Let’s get right into the top players at each position to help your squad climb the leaderboards this round.

Start playing today!

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 16 preview podcast

Teams on a BYE: CIN, ORL, PHI

Goalkeepers

Joe Willis has proven to be a consistent fantasy point producer even without the services of 2020 MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman. He’s facing a D.C. United squad that has caught fire of late, but Willis is back in the home confines of Nissan Stadium where he’s posted five of his league-leading eight shutouts on the season.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. DC
$8.4
2. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. MIA
$6.8
3. Tyler Miller
MIN
vs. LA
$7.0
4. JT Marcinkowski
SJ
vs. VAN
$7.4
5. Bobby Shuttleworth
CHI
vs. CLB
$5.9

Advertising

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Aljaz Ivacic
POR
vs. SEA
$4.4
2. Zac MacMath
RSL
vs. ATX
$5.1
3. Alex Bono
TOR
vs. NE
$5.7

Defenders

Nathan has stormed onto the MLS Fantasy scene since joining the Earthquakes in June. The Brazilian center back has scored a goal in two of the last three rounds, and he’s emerged as a top bonus point producer in addition to his attacking upside. He has all the makings of an elite fantasy defender and up next Nathan gets a favorable matchup at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nathan
SJ
vs. VAN
$8.9
2. Ryan Hollingshead
DAL
vs. SKC
$7.8
3. Anton Tinnerholm
NYC
vs. MIA
$7.3
4. Bakaye Dibassy
MIN
vs. LA
$7.6
5. Daniel Lovitz
NSH
vs. DC
$8.2
6. Alexander Callens
NYC
vs. MIA
$7.7
7. Aaron Herrera
RSL
vs. ATX
$7.9
8. Jonathan Mensah
CLB
at CHI
$8.6
9. Oswaldo Alanis
SJ
vs. VAN
$7.0
10. Keegan Rosenberry
COL
at HOU
$9.4
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Richie Laryea
TOR
vs. NE
$5.1
2. Jalil Anibaba
NSH
vs. DC
$5.9
3. Kemar Lawrence
TOR
vs. NE
$4.6

Midfielders

Marcelino Moreno comes into Sunday’s clash with LAFC (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes) scorching hot. The Argentine has scored a goal in three consecutive games, averaging a league-high 12 fantasy points per game over that stretch. Look for Moreno to continue to dazzle against an LAFC side that's winless in five straight — conceding two or more goals in each of those matches.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
vs. LAFC
$10.0
2. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. LA
$10.0
3. Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. MIA
$9.2
4. Ezequiel Barco
ATL
vs. LAFC
$7.4
5. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
vs. NE
$8.9
6. Albert Rusnak
RSL
vs. ATX
$8.9
7. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. VAN
$8.2
8. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at CHI
$9.8
9. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. DC
$10.0
10. Robin Lod
MIN
vs. LA
$10.4
11. Jack Price
COL
at HOU
$9.2
12. Damir Kreilach
RSL
vs. ATX
$9.0
13. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi
NYC
vs. MIA
$7.6
14. Chofis
SJ
vs. VAN
$6.5
15. Jesus Medina
NYC
vs. MIA
$8.6
16. Yeferson Soteldo
TOR
vs. NE
$7.7
17. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. RBNY
$9.0
18. Yimmi Chara
POR
vs. SEA
$7.8
19. Tajon Buchanan
NE
at TOR
$7.9
20. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
at ATL
$9.0

Advertising

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luka Stojanovic
CHI
vs. CLB
$4.5
2. Ethan Finlay
MIN
vs. LA
$4.0
3. Efrain Alvarez
LA
at MIN
$5.1

Forwards

Valentin Castellanos has racked up a combined 33 points across the last three rounds, with two goals and three assists over his last four appearances. Up next is an Inter Miami side that has not kept a clean sheet in more than 13 matches, setting Taty up for potentially another hefty point haul in Week 16.

Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. MIA
$8.6
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at ATL
$10.1
3. Gustavo Bou
NE
at TOR
$11.3
4. Josef Martinez
ATL
vs. LAFC
$7.8
5. Daniel Salloi
SKC
at DAL
$9.4
6. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
at POR
$8.3
7. Alan Pulido
SKC
at DAL
$9.5
8. Ola Kamara
DC
at NSH
$10.1
9. Felipe Mora
POR
vs. SEA
$8.0
10. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
at NYC
$9.7
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jozy Altidore
TOR
vs. NE
$5.6
2. Cade Cowell
SJ
vs. VAN
$4.8
3. Adrien Hunou
MIN
vs. LA
$5.7
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
vs. LAFC
$10.0
2. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. LA
$10.0
3. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. MIA
$8.6
Fantasy Soccer Advice

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS Fantasy Week 15 Positional Rankings
MLS Fantasy Week 14 Positional Rankings
MLS Fantasy Week 13 Positional Rankings

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS Fantasy Week 16 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 16 Positional Rankings
Philadelphia Union lament fine margins after CCL loss to America: "The little things went against us"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Philadelphia Union lament fine margins after CCL loss to America: "The little things went against us"
Recap: Club America 2, Philadelphia Union 0
CONCACAF Champions League

Recap: Club America 2, Philadelphia Union 0
MLS projected lineups - Week 19

MLS projected lineups - Week 19
Orlando City rue missed early chances in Leagues Cup exit
Leagues Cup

Orlando City rue missed early chances in Leagues Cup exit
Recap: Orlando City SC 0, Santos Laguna 1
Leagues Cup

Recap: Orlando City SC 0, Santos Laguna 1
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Club América vs. Philadelphia Union | August 13, 2021
3:59

HIGHLIGHTS: Club América vs. Philadelphia Union | August 13, 2021
PK GOAL: Emanuel Aguilera, Club América - 80th minute
0:37

PK GOAL: Emanuel Aguilera, Club América - 80th minute
GOAL: Richard Sánchez, Club América - 17th minute
0:43

GOAL: Richard Sánchez, Club América - 17th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Santos Laguna | August 12, 2021
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Santos Laguna | August 12, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.