MLS Fantasy Week 16 Positional Rankings

Week 16 of MLS Fantasy kicks off Friday night with the San Jose Earthquakes hosting the Vancouver Whitecaps (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). There are three teams on a BYE this week (CIN, ORL, PHI), but there are plenty of fantasy-friendly matchups to target over the next three days. Let’s get right into the top players at each position to help your squad climb the leaderboards this round.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 16 preview podcast
Teams on a BYE: CIN, ORL, PHI
Goalkeepers
Joe Willis has proven to be a consistent fantasy point producer even without the services of 2020 MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman. He’s facing a D.C. United squad that has caught fire of late, but Willis is back in the home confines of Nissan Stadium where he’s posted five of his league-leading eight shutouts on the season.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. DC
|
$8.4
|
2. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$6.8
|
3. Tyler Miller
|
MIN
|
vs. LA
|
$7.0
|
4. JT Marcinkowski
|
SJ
|
vs. VAN
|
$7.4
|
5. Bobby Shuttleworth
|
CHI
|
vs. CLB
|
$5.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Aljaz Ivacic
|
POR
|
vs. SEA
|
$4.4
|
2. Zac MacMath
|
RSL
|
vs. ATX
|
$5.1
|
3. Alex Bono
|
TOR
|
vs. NE
|
$5.7
Defenders
Nathan has stormed onto the MLS Fantasy scene since joining the Earthquakes in June. The Brazilian center back has scored a goal in two of the last three rounds, and he’s emerged as a top bonus point producer in addition to his attacking upside. He has all the makings of an elite fantasy defender and up next Nathan gets a favorable matchup at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Nathan
|
SJ
|
vs. VAN
|
$8.9
|
2. Ryan Hollingshead
|
DAL
|
vs. SKC
|
$7.8
|
3. Anton Tinnerholm
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$7.3
|
4. Bakaye Dibassy
|
MIN
|
vs. LA
|
$7.6
|
5. Daniel Lovitz
|
NSH
|
vs. DC
|
$8.2
|
6. Alexander Callens
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$7.7
|
7. Aaron Herrera
|
RSL
|
vs. ATX
|
$7.9
|
8. Jonathan Mensah
|
CLB
|
at CHI
|
$8.6
|
9. Oswaldo Alanis
|
SJ
|
vs. VAN
|
$7.0
|
10. Keegan Rosenberry
|
COL
|
at HOU
|
$9.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Richie Laryea
|
TOR
|
vs. NE
|
$5.1
|
2. Jalil Anibaba
|
NSH
|
vs. DC
|
$5.9
|
3. Kemar Lawrence
|
TOR
|
vs. NE
|
$4.6
Midfielders
Marcelino Moreno comes into Sunday’s clash with LAFC (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes) scorching hot. The Argentine has scored a goal in three consecutive games, averaging a league-high 12 fantasy points per game over that stretch. Look for Moreno to continue to dazzle against an LAFC side that's winless in five straight — conceding two or more goals in each of those matches.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. LAFC
|
$10.0
|
2. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. LA
|
$10.0
|
3. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$9.2
|
4. Ezequiel Barco
|
ATL
|
vs. LAFC
|
$7.4
|
5. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
vs. NE
|
$8.9
|
6. Albert Rusnak
|
RSL
|
vs. ATX
|
$8.9
|
7. Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
vs. VAN
|
$8.2
|
8. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at CHI
|
$9.8
|
9. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. DC
|
$10.0
|
10. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
vs. LA
|
$10.4
|
11. Jack Price
|
COL
|
at HOU
|
$9.2
|
12. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
vs. ATX
|
$9.0
|
13. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$7.6
|
14. Chofis
|
SJ
|
vs. VAN
|
$6.5
|
15. Jesus Medina
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$8.6
|
16. Yeferson Soteldo
|
TOR
|
vs. NE
|
$7.7
|
17. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. RBNY
|
$9.0
|
18. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
vs. SEA
|
$7.8
|
19. Tajon Buchanan
|
NE
|
at TOR
|
$7.9
|
20. Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
at ATL
|
$9.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Luka Stojanovic
|
CHI
|
vs. CLB
|
$4.5
|
2. Ethan Finlay
|
MIN
|
vs. LA
|
$4.0
|
3. Efrain Alvarez
|
LA
|
at MIN
|
$5.1
Forwards
Valentin Castellanos has racked up a combined 33 points across the last three rounds, with two goals and three assists over his last four appearances. Up next is an Inter Miami side that has not kept a clean sheet in more than 13 matches, setting Taty up for potentially another hefty point haul in Week 16.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$8.6
|
2. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at ATL
|
$10.1
|
3. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
at TOR
|
$11.3
|
4. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. LAFC
|
$7.8
|
5. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
at DAL
|
$9.4
|
6. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
at POR
|
$8.3
|
7. Alan Pulido
|
SKC
|
at DAL
|
$9.5
|
8. Ola Kamara
|
DC
|
at NSH
|
$10.1
|
9. Felipe Mora
|
POR
|
vs. SEA
|
$8.0
|
10. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
at NYC
|
$9.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jozy Altidore
|
TOR
|
vs. NE
|
$5.6
|
2. Cade Cowell
|
SJ
|
vs. VAN
|
$4.8
|
3. Adrien Hunou
|
MIN
|
vs. LA
|
$5.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. LAFC
|
$10.0
|
2. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. LA
|
$10.0
|
3. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. MIA
|
$8.6