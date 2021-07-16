Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 12 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Week 12 of MLS Fantasy is upon us and there are multiple spots on the line in the MLS Fantasy Champions League. The top 50 entrants from weeks 8-12 punch a ticket to the final period (Weeks 24-27) for a shot at $1,000! Remember there are still several players on international duty so keep an eye on starting lineups to confirm who’s in and who’s out. Let’s take a closer look at the top plays and values at each position.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 12 preview podcast.

Teams on a BYE: ATX, HOU, SKC

Goalkeepers

Carlos Coronel ranks among the league’s best goalkeepers with four clean sheets on the season and up next he faces an Inter Miami side that ranks dead last in goals scored. Since the Red Bulls play one of the earlier games of the round, he makes for a good candidate to use off the bench in a “keeperoo” scenario.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. MIA
$8.4
2. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. CHI
$7.4
3. William Yarbrough
COL
vs. SJ
$8.3
4. Tomas Romero
LAFC
vs. RSL
$5.2
5. James Pantemis
MTL
vs. CIN
$6.4

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joe Bendik
PHI
vs. DC
$4.5
2. Alex Bono
TOR
vs. ORL
$4.8
3. Thomas Hasal
VAN
vs. LA
$4.3

Defenders

Keegan Rosenberry has emerged as the highest priced defender in MLS Fantasy, and for good reason. He’s averaged 8.6 fantasy points per game across the last five rounds, and a home game against the San Jose Earthquakes presents an ample opportunity to continue to produce.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Keegan Rosenberry
COL
vs. SJ
$9.4
2. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. DC
$7.9
3. Kim Moon-Hwan
LAFC
vs. RSL
$5.4
4. Daniel Lovitz
NSH
vs. CHI
$8.4
5. Kyle Duncan
RBNY
vs. MIA
$7.5
6. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. NE
$8.0
7. Rudy Camacho
MTL
vs. CIN
$7.8
8. Eddie Segura
LAFC
vs. RSL
$7.4
9. Jack Elliott
PHI
vs. DC
$7.9
10. Aaron Herrera
RSL
at LAFC
$6.9
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Amro Tarek
RBNY
vs. MIA
$4.0
2. Jack Maher
NSH
vs. CHI
$5.4
3. Cristian Gutierrez
VAN
vs. LA
$5.2

Midfielders

After a pair of duds in Week 9 and 10, Carles Gil bounced back with a banger and 11 points in Week 11. He continues to lead the league with 10 assists and he’ll look to add to his haul against an Atlanta United side that he beat up for 17 points in Week 3.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
at ATL
$12.9
2. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
vs. ORL
$9.0
3. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. NYC
$9.7
4. Cristian Casseres, Jr.
RBNY
vs. MIA
$9.7
5. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. CIN
$8.8
6. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. CHI
$9.5
7. Joao Paulo
SEA
at MIN
$10.7
8. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
vs. NE
$8.8
9. Jack Price
COL
vs. SJ
$9.2
10. Diego Valeri
POR
vs. DAL
$7.5
11. Nani
ORL
at TOR
$10.5
12. Damir Kreilach
RSL
at LAFC
$9.4
13. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. SEA
$8.7
14. Alvaro Medran
CHI
at NSH
$8.3
15. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
vs. RSL
$8.3
16. Franco Fragapane
MIN
vs. SEA
$9.8
17. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at MTL
$10.1
18. Maxi Moralez
NYC
at CLB
$8.8
19. Michael Barrios
COL
vs. SJ
$8.3
20. Randall Leal
NSH
vs. CHI
$8.0

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Yeferson Soteldo
TOR
vs. ORL
$6.6
2. Tsubasa Endoh
TOR
vs. ORL
$4.7
3. Jake Mulraney
ATL
vs. NE
$4.0

Forwards

Carlos Vela has delivered a goal or an assist in each of his last four starts, averaging over eight fantasy points per game over that span. His price is still suppressed from his slow start to the season, making him a “set-it-and-forget-it” selection at home against Real Salt Lake.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. RSL
$8.9
2. Diego Rossi
LAFC
vs. RSL
$8.2
3. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
at MIN
$10.2
4. Kacper Przybylko
PHI
vs. DC
$6.4
5. Felipe Mora
POR
vs. DAL
$7.7
6. Diego Rubio
COL
vs. SJ
$7.3
7. Patryk Klimala
RBNY
vs. MIA
$6.7
8. Jozy Altidore
TOR
vs. ORL
$7.1
9. Gustavo Bou
NE
at ATL
$10.4
10. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
at CLB
$7.6
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sergio Santos
PHI
vs. DC
$5.1
2. Mason Toye
MTL
vs. CIN
$5.6
3. Bjorn Johnsen
MTL
vs. CIN
$4.0
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. RSL
$8.9
2. Carles Gil
NE
at ATL
$12.9
3. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
vs. ORL
$9.0
Fantasy Soccer Advice

Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

  • Starting lineups reaction and analysis
  • Tactical breakdown of key matchups
  • Highlights and interviews
  • Fan polls