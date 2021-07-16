MLS Fantasy Week 12 Positional Rankings

Week 12 of MLS Fantasy is upon us and there are multiple spots on the line in the MLS Fantasy Champions League. The top 50 entrants from weeks 8-12 punch a ticket to the final period (Weeks 24-27) for a shot at $1,000! Remember there are still several players on international duty so keep an eye on starting lineups to confirm who’s in and who’s out. Let’s take a closer look at the top plays and values at each position.