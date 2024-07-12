MLS Fantasy Round 21 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

Goalkeepers

FC Cincinnati leapfrogged Inter Miami in the Supporters' Shield race with a convincing 6-1 win last week. They’re in the driver's seat and will look to solidify their spot at the top with two favorable home games incoming versus Charlotte FC and the Chicago Fire. Look for Roman Celentano to collect at least one clean sheet across the next two games, starting with a Charlotte FC attack that was shut out in their last away game and have scored just once in their last two outings.