MLS Fantasy Round 21 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

Schuyler Redpath

Another big weekend of MLS Fantasy is here, with 14 matches on Saturday to pick your Round 21 squad from.

Key players have been trickling back in from international duty, but there are some notable fantasy contributors departing for the 2024 Summer Olympics. As always, keep an eye on starting lineups to make any necessary changes to strengthen your squad. Let’s dive right back in to hit on the top-ranked players and values to target in Round 21.

Teams on a BYE: MIA

Goalkeepers

FC Cincinnati leapfrogged Inter Miami in the Supporters' Shield race with a convincing 6-1 win last week. They’re in the driver's seat and will look to solidify their spot at the top with two favorable home games incoming versus Charlotte FC and the Chicago Fire. Look for Roman Celentano to collect at least one clean sheet across the next two games, starting with a Charlotte FC attack that was shut out in their last away game and have scored just once in their last two outings.

Player
Team
Opponent 
Price

1. Roman Celentano

CIN

vs. CLT

$7.2

2. Steve Clark
HOU
vs. MIN
$7.2
3. Zack Steffen

COL

vs. RBNY

$6.6
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. William Yarbrough
SJ
vs. SKC
$4.0

Defenders

Piggybacking on the Celentano pick, consider doubling down on the Cincinnati defense with either Miles Robinson or DeAndre Yedlin. Both defenders give us a good opportunity to rack up defensive points, with Yedlin serving as a budget-friendly option if we’re paying up in the attack.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Miles Robinson
CIN
vs. CLT
 $8.1
2. Kai Wagner
PHI
at TOR
$10.3
3. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at MTL
$8.9
4. Andreas Maxso
COL
vs. RBNY

$7.4

5. Micael
HOU
vs. MIN
$7.2
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. DeAndre Yedlin

CIN

vs. CLT
$5.8
2. Griffin Dorsey
HOU
vs. MIN
$5.9

Midfielders

What could’ve been a monster double-game week haul for Portland Timbers midfielder Evander was cut short when he picked up a stoppage-time yellow card in the first match of Round 20. He still came away with a serviceable 11 fantasy points, and with his suspension served, look for the Brazilian to pick up where he left off in a juicy Western Conference clash against Real Salt Lake.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Evander
POR

vs. RSL

$15.2
2. Luciano Acosta
CIN

vs. CLT

$16.9
3. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
vs. CLB
$13.2
4. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. SKC
$12.7

5. Cole Bassett

COL
vs. RBNY
$12.5
6. Albert Rusnák
SEA
at ATX
$11.5
7. Ryan Gauld
VAN

at STL

$13.4
8. Riqui Puig

LA

at DAL
$15.1
9. Héctor Herrera
HOU

vs. MIN

$10.5
10. Andrés Gómez
RSL

at POR

$12.3
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Memo Rodríguez
SKC
at SJ
$6.4
2. Martín Ojeda
ORL
at NE
$6.7
3. Connor Ronan
COL
vs. RBNY
$5.7

Forwards

Denis Bouanga saw a potential eye-popping DGW hindered by inclement weather. LAFC’s star striker managed to score 12 points despite playing just one game, and he’s now racked up six goals and four assists over his last seven appearances. Bouanga continues to fire off shots at a high clip, and we can expect that trend to continue in a high-profile MLS Cup rematch versus Columbus on Saturday (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. CLB
$16.9
2. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at LAFC
$12.8

3. Cristian Arango

RSL
at POR
$16.2
4. Federico Bernardeschi
TOR
vs. PHI
$11.4
5. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. NSH
$10.7
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Kei Kamara

LAFC

vs. CLB

$5.8
2. Gyasi Zardes
ATX
vs. SEA
$4.0
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Evander

POR

vs. RSL

$15.2
2. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. CLT
$16.9
3. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. CLB
$16.9

MLS Pick’em Round 21

Playing MLS Pick’em is simple.

Pick’em advice:

  • Pick 1: Who is going to win? Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Austin FC – While Seattle might be the better team on paper, the kicker here is that Sounders are coming off a midweek US Open Cup win that saw several starters log big minutes. Meanwhile, Austin have reeled off two wins, a draw and seven points over their last four games, and with matches coming in hot and heavy, they could benefit from some squad rotation from Seattle here.

  • Pick 3: Will both teams score? Colorado Rapids vs. New York Red Bulls

No - Both sides are dealing with the loss of key attacking contributors, with Djordje Mihailovic and John Tolkin departing for the Olympics. The Red Bulls are fresh off a 0-0 draw with Philadelphia in their last match, and there has been a clean sheet in five of the last seven games involving RBNY.

Schuyler Redpath -
@DraftKicks
Fantasy Soccer Advice Matchday

