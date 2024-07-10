US Open Cup: Seattle Sounders advance to semifinals, Atlanta eliminated

Three more MLS clubs - Sporting Kansas City , FC Dallas and LAFC - will conclude quarterfinal action on Wednesday for the competition that awards a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.

Seattle Sounders FC booked their spot in the US Open Cup semifinals on Tuesday night, while Atlanta United 's tournament ended with an upset loss at home.

Second-half substitute Sebastian Herrera pulled one back for the hosts shortly after the break, but the four-time USOC champs held on to their lead to book a semifinal berth.

Goals from Josh Atencio and Jordan Morris in the first half were enough for Seattle to beat USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park.

The Mercer Island Magician is on fire 💫 pic.twitter.com/wKgv2mWaEJ

Atlanta United 1, Indy Eleven 2

Atlanta United fell to USL Championship side Indy Eleven, who earned their first-ever win over an MLS club to reach the USOC final four.

Coached by former Minnesota United FC assistant and interim manager Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven struck first just past the half-hour mark via Augustine Williams and got extra breathing room thanks to a Dax McCarty own-goal.

That would prove the game-winner after Nick Firmino scored for Atlanta in second-half stoppage time.

Goals