Matchday

US Open Cup: Seattle Sounders advance to semifinals, Atlanta eliminated

24-USOC-Highlights-Temp-SEA-ATL-2
MLSsoccer staff

Seattle Sounders FC booked their spot in the US Open Cup semifinals on Tuesday night, while Atlanta United's tournament ended with an upset loss at home.

Three more MLS clubs - Sporting Kansas City, FC Dallas and LAFC - will conclude quarterfinal action on Wednesday for the competition that awards a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.

Sacramento Republic FC 1, Seattle Sounders FC 2

Goals from Josh Atencio and Jordan Morris in the first half were enough for Seattle to beat USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park.

Second-half substitute Sebastian Herrera pulled one back for the hosts shortly after the break, but the four-time USOC champs held on to their lead to book a semifinal berth.

Goals

  • 16' - SEA- Josh Atencio | WATCH
  • 31' - SEA - Jordan Morris | WATCH
  • 49' - SAC - Sebastian Herrera | WATCH

Lineups

Atlanta United 1, Indy Eleven 2

Atlanta United fell to USL Championship side Indy Eleven, who earned their first-ever win over an MLS club to reach the USOC final four.

Coached by former Minnesota United FC assistant and interim manager Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven struck first just past the half-hour mark via Augustine Williams and got extra breathing room thanks to a Dax McCarty own-goal.

That would prove the game-winner after Nick Firmino scored for Atlanta in second-half stoppage time.

Goals

  • 31’ - IND - Augustine Williams | WATCH
  • 83' - IND - Dax McCarty (OG) | WATCH
  • 90'+2' - ATL - Nicolás Firmino | WATCH

Lineups

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
US Open Cup Matchday Seattle Sounders FC Atlanta United

Related Stories

Canada's Copa América success lays groundwork for World Cup: "The goal is 2026"
Lionel Messi & Argentina end Canada's Copa América run
Inter Miami's Sergio Busquets fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
More News
More News
US Open Cup: Seattle Sounders advance to semifinals, Atlanta eliminated

US Open Cup: Seattle Sounders advance to semifinals, Atlanta eliminated
Canada's Copa América success lays groundwork for World Cup: "The goal is 2026"

Canada's Copa América success lays groundwork for World Cup: "The goal is 2026"
Lionel Messi & Argentina end Canada's Copa América run

Lionel Messi & Argentina end Canada's Copa América run
Inter Miami's Sergio Busquets fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Inter Miami's Sergio Busquets fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Leagues Cup 2024 Bracket Challenge: Enter for a chance to win big

Leagues Cup 2024 Bracket Challenge: Enter for a chance to win big
Video
Video
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 25?
1:38
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 25?
Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 25
1:05
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 25
Gabriel Pec protagoniza el Momento Energético de la Jornada 25
0:47

Gabriel Pec protagoniza el Momento Energético de la Jornada 25
Energy Moment of the Matchday 25: Gabriel Pec
0:47

Energy Moment of the Matchday 25: Gabriel Pec