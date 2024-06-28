MLS Fantasy Round 19 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

Fantasy points were flying in Round 18’s double game week! We saw the highest score of the season, and multiple breakout performances saw several teams make some big moves in the overall MLS Fantasy standings. Before looking ahead to another big DGW next week, it’s time to get locked in on the top plays and values for Round 19.
The round starts with Friday’s clash between New York City FC and Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), so be sure to make any necessary adjustments prior to the first lock of the round.
Teams on a BYE: RSL
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 19 preview podcast.
Goalkeepers
Ryan Meara has kept a clean sheet in all three home appearances he’s made this season, including last week’s 3-0 win over Toronto FC. Up next the Red Bulls host a sputtering D.C. United attack that has scored just one goal across their last three matches and will be without star striker Christian Benteke. Look for Meara to continue to take advantage of his opportunity filling in for usual starter Carlos Coronel.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ryan Meara
RBNY
vs. DC
$7.0
2. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. MIA
$8.3
3. Steve Clark
HOU
vs. CLT
$6.2
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. John Pulskamp
SKC
vs. ATX
$4.5
Defenders
John Tolkin has averaged 10 fantasy points per game across his last four appearances. He’s in a good spot to flirt with double-digit points again as New York’s primary set piece taker in a good matchup at home with a struggling D.C. United side. Also worth a look if he starts is Cam Harper ($5.9) – he scored his fourth goal of the season last week and continues to see an increased role in the Red Bulls attack.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. DC
$6.8
2. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. TOR
$8.7
3. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. MIA
$8.3
4. Jackson Ragen
SEA
vs. CHI
$8.3
5. Kai Wagner
PHI
at MTL
$10.8
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cameron Harper
RBNY
vs. DC
$5.9
2. Ryan Hollingshead
LAFC
vs. COL
$5.9
Midfielders
Evander assisted on the opener in Portland’s 2-0 win over Vancouver, marking the fourth consecutive time he’s made a goal contribution as a starter at Providence Park. He’ll look to keep it rolling against a Minnesota United side that has lost three in a row.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Evander
POR
vs. MIN
$14.2
2. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. STL
$13.7
3. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at DAL
$16.5
4. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
vs. COL
$12.2
5. Santiago Rodríguez
NYC
vs. ORL
$12.2
6. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. LA
$13.4
7. Albert Rusnák
SEA
vs. CHI
$10.5
8. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. MIA
$11.8
9. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. DC
$10.9
10. Djordje Mihailovic
COL
at LAFC
$11.8
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dennis Gjengaar
RBNY
vs. DC
$4.7
2. Cristian Roldan
SEA
vs. CHI
$6.2
3. Latif Blessing
HOU
vs. CLT
$5.9
Forwards
Denis Bouanga has been electric over the last five rounds. The LAFC star has scored five goals and added three assists on 29 shots and nine chances created over that span, racking up 58 fantasy points in the process. Up next he faces a surging Colorado Rapids side that has conceded just once in their last three games but has given up 10 goals over their last four road matches.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. COL
$15.9
2. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at NE
$11.8
3. Jonathan Rodríguez
POR
vs. MIN
$11.2
4. Gabriel Pec
LA
at SJ
$11.9
5. Dejan Joveljic
LA
at SJ
$11.4
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Daniel Ríos
ATL
vs. TOR
$6.0
2. Kei Kamara
LAFC
vs. COL
$4.8
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Evander
POR
vs. MIN
$14.2
2. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. COL
$15.9
3. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. STL
$13.7
MLS Pick’em Round 19
Pick’em advice:
- Pick 3: Who is going to win? San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy – The Galaxy have won five of their last six and will look to run their current win streak to four in a row against last-place San Jose. The Earthquakes have been downright dismal this season, losing four straight and going winless across their last seven. Look for the Galaxy to take care of business in the next installment of the Cali Clásico on Saturday.
- Pick 4: Who is going to score first? Denis Bouanga or Rafael Navarro
Denis Bouanga: Both strikers have hit their goalscoring stride over the last 10 games. Bouanga has found the net seven times over his last 10 appearances, with Navarro just one behind with seven goals in 10 tries. I’ll give the edge to Bouanga at home where he’s hammered out 16 total shots in his last two games at BMO Stadium.