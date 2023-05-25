MLS Fantasy & Gaming Week 14: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

Your Matchday 15 (Fantasy Week 14) advice roundup is here! Check out MLS Fantasy positional rankings plus MLS Squad Pick and MLS Parlay Predictor recommendations below.
MLS Fantasy
The first double-game week of the season did not disappoint! Fantasy points were flying, and managers got a glimpse of the impact DGWs can have on the leaderboards. With another condensed DGW looming in Week 15, it’s time to focus in on Week 14 – where we’ll have to continue navigating squad rotation as fixture congestion begins to pile up. Let’s get locked in on the top plays and values at each position.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Week 14 preview podcast
Teams on a BYE: LAFC
Goalkeeper
Stefan Frei and the Seattle Sounders are in a good “get right” spot at home against a New York Red Bulls side that saw several starters log big minutes in Tuesday’s US Open Cup PK shootout loss to FC Cincinnati. The Sounders will look to right the ship at home against a road-weary Red Bulls attack that's scored just one goal across their last four away matches.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. RBNY
$9.2
2. Djordje Petrovic
NE
vs. CHI
$9.4
3. Steve Clark
HOU
vs. ATX
$8.7
4. Roman Bürki
STL
vs. VAN
$8.4
5. Dayne St. Clair
MIN
vs. RSL
$7.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kendall McIntosh
SKC
vs. POR
$4.3
2. Jimmy Maurer
DAL
at SJ
$5.1
3. Quentin Westberg
ATL
at ORL
$4.5
Defenders
Kai Wagner did not disappoint in the first DGW of the season, racking up two clean sheets and 19 points in the process. The set-piece monopoly for Philadelphia keeps us coming back for more, and, even in a somewhat difficult road fixture at New York City FC, he’s one of the most attractive options in a matchday without many mismatches to zero in on.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
at NYC
$8.1
2. Yeimar Gómez Andrade
SEA
vs. RBNY
$10.4
3. Julian Gressel
VAN
at STL
$11.1
4. DeJuan Jones
NE
vs. CHI
$10.1
5. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at ORL
$10.3
6. Álvaro Barreal
CIN
at COL
$11.5
7. Miguel Tapias
MIN
vs. RSL
$8.0
8. Daniel Lovitz
NSH
vs. CLB
$8.3
9. Richie Laryea
TOR
vs. DC
$9.5
10. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. RBNY
$10.1
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. George Campbell
MTL
vs. MIA
$4.6
3. Ben Sweat
NE
vs. CHI
$4.7
3. Malte Amundsen
CLB
at NSH
$5.2
Midfielders
Hany Mukhtar continues to carry Nashville SC – scoring two goals, adding an assist and delivering 20 points in two wins during Week 13. He’s back to the form that saw him win the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, and he’ll look to keep it rolling at home on Sunday against a Columbus Crew side that just shipped three goals to FC Cincinnati.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. CLB
$13.3
2. Thiago Almada
ATL
at ORL
$14.3
3. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. DAL
$13.1
4. Lucas Zelarayán
CLB
at NSH
$12.4
5. Nicolás Lodeiro
SEA
vs. RBNY
$9.8
6. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CHI
$11.2
7. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at COL
$10.4
8. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. CLT
$9.3
9. Héctor Herrera
HOU
vs. ATX
$10.7
10. Eduard Löwen
STL
vs. VAN
$9.7
11. Evander
POR
at SKC
$9.5
12. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
at NYC
$11.6
13. Erik Thommy
SKC
vs. POR
$7.6
14. Connor Ronan
COL
vs. CIN
$10.0
15. Mateusz Klich
DC
at TOR
$8.9
16. Facundo Torres
ORL
vs. ATL
$8.8
17. Santiago Rodríguez
NYC
vs. PHI
$9.0
18. Ryan Gauld
VAN
at STL
$9.1
19. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
at NE
$7.8
20. Bryce Duke
MTL
vs. MIA
$6.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tyler Boyd
LA
vs. CLT
$5.6
2. Memo Rodríguez
LA
vs. CLT
$5.2
3. Ethan Finlay
ATX
at HOU
$4.0
Forwards
With no clear-cut locks this week, I’m eying forwards who may have added opportunities to make a mark on the scoresheet. Both Johnny Russell and Dániel Sallói have been standing over a sizeable share of set pieces for Sporting KC, and Russell has contributed a goal and an assist across his last three outings. Look for both attackers to see plenty of chances in a good matchup at home against Portland.
Also high on the radar is Ercan Kara, who has found the back of the net in three straight matches. Plus, up next for the Austrian striker is a home matchup against an Atlanta United side that has conceded multiple goals in four of their last five games.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. POR
$7.5
2. Ercan Kara
ORL
vs. ATL
$8.7
3. Dániel Sallói
SKC
vs. POR
$7.4
4. Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
vs. DAL
$9.2
5. Giorgos Giakoumakis
ATL
at ORL
$8.8
6. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at NSH
$10.0
7. Chicharito
LA
vs. CLT
$7.0
8. Jesús Ferreira
DAL
at SJ
$9.7
9. Christian Benteke
DC
at TOR
$9.1
10. Jordan Morris
SEA
vs. RBNY
$8.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dante Vanzeir
RBNY
at SEA
$5.6
2. Jáder Obrian
DAL
at SJ
$5.2
3. Gyasi Zardes
ATX
at HOU
$4.9
1. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. CLB
$13.3
2. Thiago Almada
ATL
at ORL
$14.3
3. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. POR
$7.5
Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick six players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!
Don’t forget, each round you play gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice:
I’m riding the hot hand with Ercan Kara. Atlanta United are shipping goals at a high clip, and Kara is in a good spot to score for the fourth consecutive game. After that, I’m looking to tried-and-true goal scorers in Chicharito and Jeremy Ebobisse, who both have enticing home matchups to target. Johnny Russell and Hany Mukhtar round out my squad, as both attackers will continue to be highly relied upon to produce goals on Sunday.
Check out my squad for Round 15:
Playing MLS Parlay Predictor is simple. Pick the results of all six games correctly in a single matchday, and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass full-season subscription on Apple TV!
Each round you predict gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice:
My home-favorite strategy continues to flirt with the perfect parlay, and after hitting 4 of 6 in Round 13, I’m going right back to the well. I’ve got four of six home teams winning this week with a pair of draws sprinkled in. I like Colorado over FC Cincinnati after seeing several key Cincy players log big minutes in Tuesday’s US Open Cup fixture. Keep in mind that some squad rotation is likely with another double-game week coming up next round – another factor to consider when making your predictions.
Check out my predictions for Round 15: