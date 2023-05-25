MLS Fantasy & Gaming Week 14: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

My home-favorite strategy continues to flirt with the perfect parlay, and after hitting 4 of 6 in Round 13, I’m going right back to the well. I’ve got four of six home teams winning this week with a pair of draws sprinkled in. I like Colorado over FC Cincinnati after seeing several key Cincy players log big minutes in Tuesday’s US Open Cup fixture. Keep in mind that some squad rotation is likely with another double-game week coming up next round – another factor to consider when making your predictions.