Chicago Fire & Orlando City raise stakes in Wild Card showdown 

"That little bit of realization is crazy to me, that now I'm in this position where I can help this team and this club do something incredible," Brady said. "But the fact that we're here, [I’m] very proud to be a part of it."

"I was there. I was in the stands," the 21-year-old said about Chicago's last postseason appearance, back in 2017, ahead of Wednesday’s Eastern Conference Wild Card match against Orlando City at SeatGeek Stadium (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

Berhalter-led turnaround

Brady has been one of many highlights for Chicago in 2025, their first season under head coach and director of football Greg Berhalter.

The former USMNT and Columbus Crew manager implemented a new system and roster refresh with instant results, helping the Fire finish eighth in the East (53 points; 15W-11L-8D) and end a seven-year playoff drought.

"I think that we've made progress this year, certainly across the board. We set a number of club records, which is great: away wins (nine), most goals in a season (68), most away goals (43)," Berhalter said during Monday’s media availability. “So there's a lot to be proud of.