Chicago Fire & Orlando City raise stakes in Wild Card showdown 

Chicago Fire FC’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return has been a long time coming. Just ask homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady.
"I was there. I was in the stands," the 21-year-old said about Chicago's last postseason appearance, back in 2017, ahead of Wednesday’s Eastern Conference Wild Card match against Orlando City at SeatGeek Stadium (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
"That little bit of realization is crazy to me, that now I'm in this position where I can help this team and this club do something incredible," Brady said. "But the fact that we're here, [I’m] very proud to be a part of it."
Berhalter-led turnaround
Brady has been one of many highlights for Chicago in 2025, their first season under head coach and director of football Greg Berhalter.
The former USMNT and Columbus Crew manager implemented a new system and roster refresh with instant results, helping the Fire finish eighth in the East (53 points; 15W-11L-8D) and end a seven-year playoff drought.
"I think that we've made progress this year, certainly across the board. We set a number of club records, which is great: away wins (nine), most goals in a season (68), most away goals (43)," Berhalter said during Monday’s media availability. “So there's a lot to be proud of.
"But having said that, I think there's still a ways to go. And we still want to keep improving. I mentioned early on in the press conference that I see this club as a sleeping giant. And I really believe that. I think we have more to show and there's more to come."
Chicago's main man
Should the Fire advance to a Round One Best-of-3 Series against the Supporters’ Shield-winning Philadelphia Union, they’ll likely lean on All-Star midfielder Philip Zinckernagel.
The 30-year-old Dane, acquired in the offseason from Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge, has been a revelation. He's produced 15g/15a to lead an attack that also features striker Hugo Cuypers, winger Jonathan Bamba and homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez.
"There’s a number of awards Phil can win,” Berhalter said of Zinckernagel, who’s chasing MLS Newcomer of the Year and Best XI honors. “… I know that's not why he does it, but nonetheless, he's still earned it in our eyes.
"He's had an amazing season. Fifteen (goals) and 15 (assists) is something that doesn't happen too often in Major League Soccer.”
Orlando's playoff experience
Orlando boast a difference-maker of their own in Martín Ojeda. The Argentine No. 10 posted a career-best 16g/15a to lead a side that’s reached the playoffs in six straight seasons under head coach Oscar Pareja, good for the league’s longest active streak.
However, a late-season slump saw the Lions – who made the 2024 Eastern Conference Final – win just one of their last seven games, forcing them to settle for a ninth-place finish and the Wild Card match.
“It’s probably one more game than we wanted, but we’re good,” Pareja said of Wednesday’s must-win contest. "The boys know about our responsibility to go to Chicago and try to advance to the next phase.
“… It’s a stage where we have been before and we’re ready. We’re very positive.”
Advantage Fire?
That mindset is shared by Marco Pašalić, Orlando’s Designated Player winger who's posted 12g/5a in his debut MLS campaign.
“I think it’s important to be positive, to have every day the motivation to know what you’re fighting for, to know our quality," said the Croatian international. "We have good quality in the team; we showed it this season."
That said, Pašalić warned Orlando can’t take anything for granted against a Chicago side that took the regular-season series between both clubs with a draw and a win.
“Don’t think that they’re not good enough,” Pašalić said.
For Brady, those previous performances can lay the foundation for yet another strong showing on Wednesday night.
"I think it instills that belief in the rest of the team that this is definitely a game where we can get a result and advance," Brady said. "And, like I said, that's the goal.
"It's important to have that confidence going into a game like this."