Disciplinary Committee Decision

Charlotte FC's Wilfried Zaha fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Wilfried Zaha - Charlotte FC - reaction

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Decision Day/Matchday 39.

Zaha fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Charlotte FC forward Wilfried Zaha an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 90th minute of Charlotte’s match against the Philadelphia Union on Oct. 18.

Gazdag fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Columbus Crew midfielder Dániel Gazdag for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 46th minute of Columbus’ match against the New York Red Bulls on Oct. 18.

Morris fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 25th minute of Seattle’s match against New York City FC on Oct. 18.

