MLS Exports: 18 academy products to watch during the 2021-22 European season

Here's another player whose club status is up in the air. Richards has taken part in Bayern Munich's preseason prep, even if it always seemed like the defender was ripe for another loan spell somewhere. Hoffenheim would love to have him back, and Leicester City are also now being linked with a loan swoop for the 21-year-old. German fish wrapper SportBild even claimed that Nagelsmann is willing to sell the backline talent for €10 million (about $11.75 million), which most locals seem to have waved away as silly hogwash.