MLS Cup chase: Who advanced to the Conference Finals?

Here's what went down in the Conference Semifinals and what lies ahead.

The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs returned this weekend, narrowing the field that's pursuing an MLS Cup presented by Audi title.

And then there were four.

Only 4 teams left in the fight for the Cup. 👀🏆 Tune in next weekend for more Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs action. 👊 pic.twitter.com/DCoeOY1SkV

What happened in the Conference Semifinals?

Ramiro Enrique scored in the 39th minute, giving Orlando a 1-0 win over Atlanta United. The striker's 12th goal this season (all competitions) sent his team to their first-ever Eastern Conference Final.

What about Round One?

Orlando solved Charlotte FC's stingy defense, advancing after Pedro Gallese stepped up in the Game 3 shootout. Facundo Torres scored twice in that series, including a 90+12' equalizer in Game 3 that forced penalty kicks and kept the Lions' season alive.

What comes next?