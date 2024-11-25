MLS Cup chase: Who advanced to the Conference Finals?

And then there were four.
The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs returned this weekend, narrowing the field that's pursuing an MLS Cup presented by Audi title.
Next Saturday, Orlando City SC (No. 4) welcome New York Red Bulls (No. 7) for the Eastern Conference Final (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Also on Saturday, LA Galaxy (No. 2) host Seattle Sounders FC (No. 4) in the Western Conference Final (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Here's what went down in the Conference Semifinals and what lies ahead.
What happened in the Conference Semifinals?
Ramiro Enrique scored in the 39th minute, giving Orlando a 1-0 win over Atlanta United. The striker's 12th goal this season (all competitions) sent his team to their first-ever Eastern Conference Final.
What about Round One?
Orlando solved Charlotte FC's stingy defense, advancing after Pedro Gallese stepped up in the Game 3 shootout. Facundo Torres scored twice in that series, including a 90+12' equalizer in Game 3 that forced penalty kicks and kept the Lions' season alive.
What comes next?
Head coach Oscar Pareja's team will host New York in the Eastern Conference Final next Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Orlando are chasing their first MLS Cup berth since entering the league in 2015.
What happened in the Conference Semifinals?
New York won the first-ever postseason edition of the Hudson River Derby, riding first-half goals from Felipe Carballo and Dante Vanzeir to a 2-0 win over New York City FC. Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel posted his second shutout this postseason, making six saves at Citi Field.
What about Round One?
In a postseason defined by upsets, the Red Bulls cruised to a Round One sweep of defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew. Club captain Emil Forsberg (1g/1a) stepped up and homegrown midfielder Daniel Edelman scored the shootout-winning PK in Game 2.
What comes next?
RBNY will visit Orlando next Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), playing in their first Eastern Conference Final since 2018. In head coach Sandro Schwarz's debut season, New York are chasing their first-ever MLS Cup title.
What happened in the Conference Semifinals?
Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljić all scored braces in a 6-2 rout of Minnesota United FC, tying the MLS Cup Playoffs single-game record for goals. LA's attack looks borderline unstoppable (record 15 goals in three games), and they have MLS Cup hosting rights for the Dec. 7 final.
What about Round One?
LA swept the Colorado Rapids, winning their two games by a combined 9-1 scoreline. Riqui Puig finished the series with 4g/1a, prompting questions about how he missed the Landon Donovan MLS MVP shortlist.
What comes next?
The Galaxy host Seattle next Saturday in the Western Conference Final (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're chasing the club's record sixth MLS Cup title and first since 2014.
What happened in the Conference Semifinals?
Seattle completed a 2-1 comeback victory over LAFC. Jordan Morris scored a 109th-minute game-winner in extra time and Stefan Frei made nine saves, ending the Sounders' 10-game winless streak against the Black & Gold (stretching back to May 2021).
What about Round One?
The Sounders won two PK shootouts against the Houston Dynamo, contributing to a stretch of just two defeats in their last 20 MLS matches.
What comes next?
Seattle visit LA next Saturday (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), looking to make their first MLS Cup since 2020. Head coach Brian Schmetzer's group can join Columbus, D.C. United and LA as the only teams with at least three MLS Cup titles (previously won in 2016 and '19).