Matchday 22: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

Searching for fireworks on Fourth of July weekend? MLS has you covered.
A full Matchday 22 slate awaits, including Eastern Conference clashes where Charlotte FC host Orlando City and CF Montréal welcome Inter Miami CF.
Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire closes things out with a mouthwatering showdown as the resurgent Columbus Crew visit Seattle Sounders FC.
Let's dive right in.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:15 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ | FS1, FOX Deportes
With All-Star striker Patrick Agyemang and veteran center back Tim Ream helping the United States reach the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final, Charlotte will look for other key players to snap a three-game losing streak.
The most likely candidate is Pep Biel, whose loan from Greek side Olympiacos was recently extended for the rest of the season with a purchase option. The Spanish midfielder leads Charlotte with 14 goal contributions (6g/8a).
Additionally, Idan Toklomati has capitalized on his opportunity by scoring in back-to-back matches. The Israeli striker will look to stay red-hot, all as DP winger Wilfried Zaha serves a yellow-card suspension this weekend.
Which version of Orlando shows up?
After rattling off two straight road victories, the Lions couldn't stop FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander in a 2-1 setback last weekend. They're still fifth in the East, but have seen games slip away recently – overlapping with All-Star fullback Alex Freeman representing the USMNT.
Led by midfielder Martín Ojeda (9g/7a) and winger Marco Pašalić (9g/4a), Orlando certainly have the firepower to rebound. And in Peruvian international Pedro Gallese, they have one of the league's most reliable goalkeepers.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
This season hasn't quite gone to plan for CF Montréal, who parted with head coach Laurent Courtois after just five games and are last in the East.
But are things starting to turn around under interim manager Marco Donadel? CFMTL have earned two of their three victories this season in the past three matches. A 3-1 win at Houston Dynamo FC before the break, then a 1-0 home triumph over New York City FC last week, could be just what the doctor ordered to restore the confidence of the youngest team in the league.
It's probably no coincidence that Montréal's top scorer, Prince Owusu (seven goals), also netted three times during that span, including a brace to beat Houston.
Inter Miami return to MLS action following a historic run to the FIFA Club World Cup knockout stage, where they fell 4-0 to UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.
Despite the final scoreline against PSG, the Herons made MLS proud with group stage draws against Al Ahly (Egypt) and Palmeiras (Brazil) alongside a 2-1 comeback win over Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto. The latter result marked the first time any Concacaf team has won against a European opponent in an official competition.
A crucial stretch awaits the Lionel Messi-led Herons: With four games in hand on teams above them, they're sixth in the East (29 points) and have six matches throughout July before the Leagues Cup break. We'll learn plenty about their Supporters' Shield defense in the weeks ahead.
- WHEN: Sunday, 5 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
There was no Club World Cup hangover for Seattle, who rattled off a 2-0 victory over Austin FC last weekend. Winter addition Jesús Ferreira led the way with a goal and an assist.
Now, a Sunday Night Soccer test arrives against one of the league's most consistent teams. These are the arenas where the midfield pairing of Obed Vargas and Cristian Roldan tends to thrive, as we saw during the Club World Cup against Brazilian giant Botafogo and European powerhouses Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
Only a point behind the Portland Timbers in the Western Conference table, the Sounders would love to leapfrog their arch-rivals with a statement result.
Riding a three-game win streak into Seattle, the Crew have no intentions of slowing down.
Less than a month away from beginning their 2024 Leagues Cup title defense, Columbus have climbed back into a home playoff position (fourth in the East). They enter the weekend three points behind Supporters' Shield leaders Philadelphia Union.
More often than not, All-Star forward Diego Rossi (team-best 9g/4a) is at the center of their attack. Darlington Nagbe remains evergreen in midfield, while the Steven Moreira and Sean Zawadzki duo anchors the backline.