Matchday 22: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

This season hasn't quite gone to plan for CF Montréal, who parted with head coach Laurent Courtois after just five games and are last in the East.

But are things starting to turn around under interim manager Marco Donadel? CFMTL have earned two of their three victories this season in the past three matches. A 3-1 win at Houston Dynamo FC before the break, then a 1-0 home triumph over New York City FC last week, could be just what the doctor ordered to restore the confidence of the youngest team in the league.