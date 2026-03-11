LAFC level, Philadelphia trail to start Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

LAFC are level and the Philadelphia Union are trailing after their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 openers on Tuesday evening.

The aggregate winners will advance to the tournament quarterfinals in April, chasing a CCC crown that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

The Black & Gold are facing off against storied Costa Rican outfit Alajuelense, while the Union are battling LIGA MX giant Club América.

LAFC 1, Alajuelense 1

LAFC got a clutch second-half equalizer from Denis Bouanga but couldn't find a go-ahead goal, settling for a 1-1 draw at BMO Stadium.

The Black & Gold dominated play for most of the first half, but conceded a shock opener just before halftime. Ex-Minnesota United FC midfielder Alejandro Bran converted the highlight-reel finish, ripping a perfectly placed first-time volley past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

In danger of entering Leg 2 in a one-goal deficit, Bouanga stepped up with a 56th-minute leveler. The superstar Gabon international ran onto a feed from Son Heung-min and coolly converted to the far post.

LAFC close out the series at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica on March 17.

