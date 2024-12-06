MLS Cup 2024: LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls takes center stage

CARSON, Calif. – In a league often defined by what’s new, the final chapter of the 2024 season comes down to two original clubs.

“Now you have 29 and next year 30 teams who all have their strategy and vision of how they want to create their roster, how they want to define their style of play, figuring out how to get to this moment. To see two clubs that have been at it as long as this league has been around to be here, I think it's a special moment.”

But 29 years after the inaugural 1996 campaign, LA and New York clash for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, capping a months-long sprint that began when teams reported for preseason camp in January.

They face a hugely consequential wrinkle for this match, though. Star playmaker Riqui Puig tore his ACL in LA’s Western Conference Final win last weekend, taking the heartbeat out of their attack .

“I’m really sad for him because this is something that really means a lot to him. For us as players, we are not just doing this for ourselves. We are also doing this for him.”

“Riqui is a fantastic player, and we wish he was still with us now,” Paintsil said of his Best XI teammate. “But unfortunately, that’s football. Injuries always happen. He sacrificed the most for us, especially while being injured and playing and giving that great assist. It’s such a great moment.

“Let's make our fans proud. It's too long. It's time to make history. Especially at home, we have done very well so far. But there's one more to win.”

But it’s been a decade since LA have gone the distance, not winning the league’s biggest game since 2014, when Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane were among their stars.

The Galaxy are the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed, having outscored teams 16-3 during the playoffs. They’re one goal away from tying Toronto FC ’s 2016 squad – which was ironically coached by Vanney – for the league’s highest-scoring postseason stretch. And they’re undefeated at Dignity Health Sports Park this season (16W-0L-4D).

Four wins and 16 goals later... 🔥 @LAGalaxy will play for their sixth #MLSCup on Saturday (4pm ET, free on Apple TV & also on FOX). pic.twitter.com/zNqIpxZKkb

Underdog or not?

Conversely, New York slot into the underdog role.

They’re the Eastern Conference No. 7 seed and have defied expectations to reach their second-ever MLS Cup, beating three higher seeds along the way. They’re making the club’s first MLS Cup trip since 2008, when they lost the title match against the Columbus Crew. And they’re the lowest-ever seed to reach any MLS Cup in the league’s nearly three-decade existence.

Just don’t tell Red Bulls head coach Sandro Schwarz how this run is perceived.

“I have never said this, that we are playing like an underdog or we went into the first round against Columbus like an underdog,” Schwarz said, eager to address the topic. “I think it starts more with Bradley Wright-Phillips, my friend, when he wrote the first story about the first game when we played against Columbus. He said Columbus is the favorite and we are the underdog. I love that he's saying that. We joked about that.