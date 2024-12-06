MLS Cup 2024: LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls takes center stage

CARSON, Calif. – In a league often defined by what’s new, the final chapter of the 2024 season comes down to two original clubs.
LA Galaxy host New York Red Bulls on Saturday afternoon for MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi, a meeting that’s never occurred at this stage (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
But 29 years after the inaugural 1996 campaign, LA and New York clash for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, capping a months-long sprint that began when teams reported for preseason camp in January.
“Two original clubs being able to put themselves in this situation, it's great,” said Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney.
“Now you have 29 and next year 30 teams who all have their strategy and vision of how they want to create their roster, how they want to define their style of play, figuring out how to get to this moment. To see two clubs that have been at it as long as this league has been around to be here, I think it's a special moment.”
No Puig
For LA, there’s little surprise they’ve reached the biggest stage the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs has to offer.
Vanney’s years-long vision has paid off, marrying his possession-centric system with high-end talent. The league’s most-accomplished team is now in a record 10th MLS Cup, chasing a record sixth title.
They face a hugely consequential wrinkle for this match, though. Star playmaker Riqui Puig tore his ACL in LA’s Western Conference Final win last weekend, taking the heartbeat out of their attack.
As such, does Vanney slot Diego Fagúndez or Mark Delgado into the midfield alongside Edwin Cerrillo? Will LA alter their approach, further leaning into speedy wingers Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec? What about striker Dejan Joveljić’s influence?
The impact of losing their metronome-like No. 10 can’t be understated.
“Riqui is a fantastic player, and we wish he was still with us now,” Paintsil said of his Best XI teammate. “But unfortunately, that’s football. Injuries always happen. He sacrificed the most for us, especially while being injured and playing and giving that great assist. It’s such a great moment.
“I’m really sad for him because this is something that really means a lot to him. For us as players, we are not just doing this for ourselves. We are also doing this for him.”
Decade-long wait
Even without Puig, they’re still largely viewed as the favorite.
The Galaxy are the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed, having outscored teams 16-3 during the playoffs. They’re one goal away from tying Toronto FC’s 2016 squad – which was ironically coached by Vanney – for the league’s highest-scoring postseason stretch. And they’re undefeated at Dignity Health Sports Park this season (16W-0L-4D).
But it’s been a decade since LA have gone the distance, not winning the league’s biggest game since 2014, when Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane were among their stars.
“We have been waiting for 10 years to have this opportunity,” center back Maya Yoshida said of the Galaxy’s trophy drought.
“Let's make our fans proud. It's too long. It's time to make history. Especially at home, we have done very well so far. But there's one more to win.”
Underdog or not?
Conversely, New York slot into the underdog role.
They’re the Eastern Conference No. 7 seed and have defied expectations to reach their second-ever MLS Cup, beating three higher seeds along the way. They’re making the club’s first MLS Cup trip since 2008, when they lost the title match against the Columbus Crew. And they’re the lowest-ever seed to reach any MLS Cup in the league’s nearly three-decade existence.
Just don’t tell Red Bulls head coach Sandro Schwarz how this run is perceived.
“I have never said this, that we are playing like an underdog or we went into the first round against Columbus like an underdog,” Schwarz said, eager to address the topic. “I think it starts more with Bradley Wright-Phillips, my friend, when he wrote the first story about the first game when we played against Columbus. He said Columbus is the favorite and we are the underdog. I love that he's saying that. We joked about that.
“But I have never said this and I don't know how you can rate as the underdog when it's kickoff. You have to play, you have to find your solutions in the buildup, you have to find your solutions in transition. I can't go in a pre-match meeting and talk to my guys, to our players, like now we are playing as underdogs. It's not possible. We are going in our pre-match meeting and then we are talking of what we have to do and also how we have to defend in some moments against LA Galaxy, how we attack.”
Rallying cry
Schwarz’s sentiment aside, the Red Bulls have found a postseason rallying cry in captain Emil Forsberg’s “Why can’t we” message. The No. 10 and marquee winter signing has proven transformative since returning from an injury in late September.
“I've seen that quote everywhere: why can't we,” said Red Bulls defender John Tolkin. “And he's right. Why can't we?
“We’re the lowest seed to make the final, and everybody keeps doubting us, and we've won three on the road now in the playoffs. It's not an easy thing to do. We are on the road again now. Why can't we?”
Lewis Morgan, RBNY’s highest scorer during the regular season, has similarly found inspiration in the underdog approach.
“It's nice to feel like it's Red Bull against the world,” Morgan said. “So it's something that we as players are really bought into, and we enjoy being the underdog because there's nothing better than when no one expects anything of you. You can sort of surprise everyone.”
As for the messenger himself, Forsberg keeps leaning into the phrase during New York’s 15th-straight postseason trip.
“I think it was important to send a message that anything is possible,” said the Swedish star and Bundesliga veteran.
Time to shine
But in games of this magnitude, narratives and talking points often fall by the wayside. Emotions win out, as does the chance to make history.
“It'll be great to have tomorrow 2,500 or 3,000 supporters here in red,” Schwarz said. “To feel this, for us, it's amazing. … It's the reason why we are here. It's the reason why we want to win this game to give everything back to all these guys outside who are supporting us.”
It all comes down to who makes the heroic play, the one that brings glory.
“This team, this club it was 10 years ago that we won the last championship,” said Galaxy midfielder Marco Reus, who signed this summer after a storied career with Borussia Dortmund.
“Now we have the chance again to win it. I’m really, really confident that we are strong enough for this. Also, to be ready in our heads. But in the end, we have to show it on the pitch.”