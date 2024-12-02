MLS Cup 2024 guide: Everything to know about LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls

After shocking upsets, heroic defending and explosive offenses, MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi is officially set.
LA Galaxy emerged from the Western Conference and will host Eastern Conference underdogs New York Red Bulls, vying for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy on Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park.
How to watch
- Apple TV - Free
- USA: FOX, FOX Deportes
- Canada: TSN, RDS
When
- Saturday, Dec. 7 | 4 pm ET/1 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoff Results
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Colorado Rapids
- Western Conference Semifinal: 6-2 win vs. Minnesota United FC
- Western Conference Final: 1-0 win vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Players to Watch
Gabriel Pec (F): The Galaxy boast perhaps the most impressive attack in MLS, led by Newcomer of the Year Gabriel Pec. The Brazilian winger has tallied 19g/16a across the regular season and playoffs.
Dejan Jovelić (F): Dejan Jovelić (5g/2a) is LA's leading goalscorer in the playoffs and bagged the game-winner in the 1-0 Western Conference Final win over Seattle. The Serbian striker has 20 goals across all competitions this season.
Joseph Paintsil (F): Joseph Paintsil completes the Galaxy's front line, netting 10g/10a in the regular season. The Ghanaian international winger has added another 3g/1a in the playoffs.
Marco Reus (M): LA will be without superstar midfielder Riqui Puig, who injured his left ACL (knee) against Seattle. If fit, look for summer signing Marco Reus (1g/3a) to step in, as the German legend hopes to have his Hollywood moment.
Maya Yoshida (D): While LA's potent attack has drawn much of the headlines, their defense has posted two shutouts during this playoff run. Center back Maya Yoshida (2g/1) has started every match, leading the Galaxy backline alongside Emiro Garcés.
Miki Yamane (D): Miki Yamane has quietly shined at right back since arriving in January. The Japanese international started 33 games and added six assists, as well as two during the postseason.
MLS Cup history
LA are the most successful club in league history, winning a record five MLS Cups. In their 29-year history, the Galaxy have reached the championship games 10 times (most in MLS).
However, it's been 10 years since the Galaxy last won MLS Cup: a 2-1 extra-time win over the New England Revolution, in 2014.
What you need to know
- Riqui Puig will miss MLS Cup, as it was revealed on Sunday that the Designated Player tore his ACL during LA's Western Conference Final victory over Seattle. The Spaniard will be an immense loss, as he recorded 13g/15a during the regular season and 4g/3a in the postseason.
- LA's offense has been historic in the playoffs, scoring 16 goals through four matches. Heading into MLS Cup, the Galaxy are one goal away from equalling the league's postseason record (17), set by Toronto FC in 2016.
- The Galaxy have dominated at Dignity Health Sports Park this year, owning a 16W-0L-4D record across all competitions.
- Head coach Greg Vanney joined LA in 2021 after a half-dozen years of leading Toronto. During his playing days, Vanney won three trophies with LA.
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoff Results
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Columbus Crew
- Eastern Conference Semifinal: 2-0 win at New York City FC
- Eastern Conference Final: 1-0 win at Orlando City SC
Players to Watch
Carlos Coronel (GK): Carlos Coronel has found form in the playoffs, keeping three clean sheets and making 19 saves. The Paraguay international has allowed just two goals in four games.
Emil Forsberg (M): Since returning from injury in late September, Emil Forsberg has been a catalyst for RBNY. The Swedish star has 1g/1a during this playoff run, building on 9g/5a from the regular season.
Lewis Morgan (M): Comeback Player of the Year Lewis Morgan paced the team with 20 goal contributions (13g/7a) this season. That form powered his return to Scotland's national team.
Dante Vanzeir (F): DP forward Dante Vanzeir has leveled up in the playoffs, leading the Red Bulls with three goal contributions (2g/1a). The Belgium native had a team-high 10 assists in the regular season.
Felipe Carballo (M): Summer DP signing Felipe Carballo has scored twice in the postseason, including a long-range wondergoal against rivals New York City FC in the Conference Semifinals. Carballo is on loan from Brazilian top-flight side Grêmio.
Andrés Reyes (D): Andrés Reyes put in a man-of-the-match performance in the 2-0 Hudson River Derby win. The Colombian center back also scored the game-winner in the Eastern Conference Final victory at Orlando City.
MLS Cup History
New York are a constant in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, clinching a postseason berth in 15 consecutive seasons. However, before this year, the MLS originals reached MLS Cup just once in their 29-year history.
RBNY last booked a place in MLS Cup in 2008, when they fell 3-1 to the Columbus Crew.
What you need to know
- The Red Bulls have enjoyed a historic playoff run and are the lowest-ever seed to reach MLS Cup. They have embraced the underdog mentality and will look to ride it to the club's first-ever MLS Cup title.
- New York struggled away from Red Bull Arena in 2024, posting a 4W-6L-7D road record during the regular season. That hasn't bothered them in the playoffs, however, as they've won all three road tests.
- Head coach Sandro Schwarz took charge of New York in December 2023, after 14 years of coaching in Germany. Schwarz is the 12th head coach in league history to reach MLS Cup during his first season in charge.
- Interestingly, RBNY's only other MLS Cup appearance was also played in Carson, California at the then-named Home Depot Center.
As the highest-remaining seed, LA earned hosting rights for MLS Cup.
After the Round One Best-of-3 Series, all Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs rounds are single-elimination matches. If the score is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra-time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the score remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.