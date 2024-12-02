MLS Cup 2024 guide: Everything to know about LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls

LA Galaxy emerged from the Western Conference and will host Eastern Conference underdogs New York Red Bulls , vying for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy on Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park.

After shocking upsets, heroic defending and explosive offenses, MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi is officially set.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoff Results

Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Colorado Rapids

2-0 series win vs. Colorado Rapids Western Conference Semifinal: 6-2 win vs. Minnesota United FC

6-2 win vs. Minnesota United FC Western Conference Final: 1-0 win vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Players to Watch

Gabriel Pec (F): The Galaxy boast perhaps the most impressive attack in MLS, led by Newcomer of the Year Gabriel Pec. The Brazilian winger has tallied 19g/16a across the regular season and playoffs.

Dejan Jovelić (F): Dejan Jovelić (5g/2a) is LA's leading goalscorer in the playoffs and bagged the game-winner in the 1-0 Western Conference Final win over Seattle. The Serbian striker has 20 goals across all competitions this season.

Joseph Paintsil (F): Joseph Paintsil completes the Galaxy's front line, netting 10g/10a in the regular season. The Ghanaian international winger has added another 3g/1a in the playoffs.

Marco Reus (M): LA will be without superstar midfielder Riqui Puig, who injured his left ACL (knee) against Seattle. If fit, look for summer signing Marco Reus (1g/3a) to step in, as the German legend hopes to have his Hollywood moment.

Maya Yoshida (D): While LA's potent attack has drawn much of the headlines, their defense has posted two shutouts during this playoff run. Center back Maya Yoshida (2g/1) has started every match, leading the Galaxy backline alongside Emiro Garcés.