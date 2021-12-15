MLS Cup 2022 predictions: Your (very) early guide to top contenders

Sure, there will be some changes at Gillette Stadium, but don't think for a second that the Supporters' Shield upholders are just going to go away with that after their playoff disappointment. In addition to all that they brought to the table in 2021, the Revs will now come complete with a major chip on their shoulder. It would certainly help a great deal if they land a couple of midfielders suited to operate Bruce Arena's game plan in the offseason, but New England should again be among the top contenders in 2022 (and also quite surly, it stands to reason).