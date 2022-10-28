MLS Cup 2022 odds: Who are the Conference Final favorites?

MLS Cup 2022 in Los Angeles? Oddsmakers sure like the sound of that.
The latest futures odds from BetMGM still have LAFC (+100) as comfortable favorites to host – and win – the title-clinching playoff game on Nov. 5. Before possibly lifting their first-ever Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, the Supporters’ Shield winners first must beat second-seeded Austin FC in the Western Conference Final on Sunday (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN3).
The next-best MLS Cup odds go to the Philadelphia Union (+225), who will host third-seeded New York City FC later Sunday evening in the Eastern Conference Final (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). The East’s No. 1 team, overall and in the betting odds landscape, is given a strong chance after finishing tied with LAFC on 67 regular-season points this year.
Defending champions NYCFC (+450), the only Conference Finalist that can’t host MLS Cup, have a less favorable outlook. Then Austin FC (+700) are bottom, with oddsmakers not showing much confidence in their year-two turnaround going beyond this stage of the postseason.
|
Team
|
Odds
|
Ticket %
|
1. LAFC
|
+100
|
11.30%
|
2. Philadelphia Union
|
+225
|
20.60%
|
3. New York City FC
|
+450
|
5.90%
|
4. Austin FC
|
+700
|
4.60%