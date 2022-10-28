MLS Cup 2022 odds: Who are the Conference Final favorites?

MLS Cup 2022 in Los Angeles? Oddsmakers sure like the sound of that.

The latest futures odds from BetMGM still have LAFC (+100) as comfortable favorites to host – and win – the title-clinching playoff game on Nov. 5. Before possibly lifting their first-ever Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, the Supporters’ Shield winners first must beat second-seeded Austin FC in the Western Conference Final on Sunday (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN3).

The next-best MLS Cup odds go to the Philadelphia Union (+225), who will host third-seeded New York City FC later Sunday evening in the Eastern Conference Final (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). The East’s No. 1 team, overall and in the betting odds landscape, is given a strong chance after finishing tied with LAFC on 67 regular-season points this year.