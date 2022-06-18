Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 Odds: Seattle vs. LAFC to showcase top-tier contenders

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Need an extra reason to tune into Saturday afternoon’s huge game between Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC at Lumen Field?

The MLS Week 15 match (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes) displays two of the top-five teams in the BetMGM futures market for MLS Cup 2022 odds.

LAFC remain the pace-setters at +475 odds, but Seattle have climbed up to fifth place with +1400 odds after winning four of their last six matches. The Black & Gold are early Supporters’ Shield leaders, while the Rave Green captured the 2022 Concacaf Champions League title roughly six weeks ago, a historic night that’s booked them a FIFA Club World Cup spot.

There’s been little separating the Western Conference sides historically, with LAFC holding a narrow 6W-5L-2D series edge. Seattle have won both Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matchups, though, creating a rivalry of sorts.

These teams also include two of the top six Golden Boot presented by Audi candidates, according to BetMGM. However, only one should feature after Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz (+1600 odds, sixth-highest) has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. LAFC talisman Carlos Vela (+1200 odds, fourth-highest) stars for the league’s highest-scoring team (29 goals).

The latest top 10 MLS Cup odds can be seen below, with Seattle (hosts) given +125 odds to win Saturday and LAFC (visitors) getting +195 odds to win. A draw is posted at +240 odds.

MLS Cup 2022 Odds: Week 15
Team
Odds
1. LAFC
+475
2. NYCFC
+650
3. Philadelphia Union
+900
4. Austin FC
+1200
5. Seattle Sounders FC
+1400
6. Orlando City SC
+1600
T-7. New England Revolution
+1800
T-7. Real Salt Lake
+1800
T-9. FC Dallas
+2000
T-9. LA Galaxy
+2000
T-9. CF Montréal
+2000
T-9. Nashville SC
+2000
