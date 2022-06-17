Raul Ruidiaz out for Seattle Sounders against LAFC with hamstring injury

Now, it’s about getting prepared to face Supporters’ Shield-leading LAFC and ensure that Ruidiaz’s injury isn’t too impactful. Seattle could make it five wins in seven league matches, emerging from their CCL-induced slow start.

“We’ve got a really good group here, obviously a really good result the other day,” said Morris, fresh off a late equalizer for the USMNT at El Salvador. “It just shows the quality that we have in this team. But an exciting match coming up this weekend. They’re a good team. It’s always a little bit of a rivalry I think with them, with LAFC, and they’re doing really well so it’ll be a big game."