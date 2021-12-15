Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: LAFC early favorites alongside Seattle, New England

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

BETTING_ODDS

With the entire 2022 MLS schedule announced, BetMGM has released its early MLS Cup 2022 odds and placed LAFC among the favorites to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy on Nov. 5.

The Black & Gold were one of three clubs given +700 opening odds, joining the New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders, two of five league entrants in next year's Concacaf Champions League. New England won the Supporters' Shield in 2021, contrasting with LAFC's absence from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Defending MLS Cup champions New York City FC (+1000) slotted into fourth place, while runner-up Portland Timbers (+2500) were bunched alongside others in 12th place.

Charlotte FC (+6600), ahead of their expansion debut, were one of several clubs tied in 22nd place. And rounding out the top five is Sporting Kansas City (+1200).

In table format, check out BetMGM's early rundown of the 2022 MLS Cup odds.

MLS Cup 2022 odds
Ranking
Team
Opening odds
T-1
LAFC
+700
T-1
New England
+700
T-1
Seattle
+700
4
NYCFC
+1000
5
Sporting KC
+1200
T-6
Atlanta
+1600
T-6
Colorado
+1600
T-6
LA Galaxy
+1600
T-6
Philadelphia
+1600
T-10
Columbus
+2000
T-10
New York
+2000
T-12
Minnesota
+2500
T-12
Nashville
+2500
T-12
Orlando
+2500
T-12
Portland
+2500
T-12
Toronto
+2500
17
Inter Miami
+4000
T-18
Chicago
+5000
T-18
D.C. United
+5000
T-18
Dallas
+5000
T-18
Salt Lake
+5000
T-22
Austin
+6600
T-22
Montréal
+6600
T-22
Charlotte
+6600
T-22
San Jose
+6600
T-22
Vancouver
+6600
T-27
Cincinnati
+10000
T-27
Houston
+10000
Betting odds Los Angeles Football Club New England Revolution Seattle Sounders FC

Related Stories

MLS Cup 2021 Odds: Will Portland or NYCFC have the edge?
MLS Cup 2021 odds: Portland Timbers favorite to win?
MLS Cup 2021 odds: Who the public is backing to win it all
More News
More News
Cristian Roldan on rare USMNT December camp: “It's our duty to stay fit and be ready"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Cristian Roldan on rare USMNT December camp: “It's our duty to stay fit and be ready"
Eight best things about the 2022 MLS regular season schedule
Voices: Sam Jones

Eight best things about the 2022 MLS regular season schedule
MLS Cup 2022 predictions: Your (very) early guide to top contenders
Voices: Greg Seltzer

MLS Cup 2022 predictions: Your (very) early guide to top contenders
Concacaf Champions League 2022 draw: What to know and how to watch

Concacaf Champions League 2022 draw: What to know and how to watch
MLS Cup 2022 odds: LAFC early favorites alongside Seattle, New England
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: LAFC early favorites alongside Seattle, New England
2022 MLS Regular Season Schedule announced
League Announcement

2022 MLS Regular Season Schedule announced
More News
Video
Video
Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
1:20

Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:25

D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:13

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Atlanta United's Anton Walkes is Charlotte FC's second pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:16

Atlanta United's Anton Walkes is Charlotte FC's second pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video