MLS Cup 2022 odds: LAFC early favorites alongside Seattle, New England

With the entire 2022 MLS schedule announced , BetMGM has released its early MLS Cup 2022 odds and placed LAFC among the favorites to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy on Nov. 5.

The Black & Gold were one of three clubs given +700 opening odds, joining the New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders, two of five league entrants in next year's Concacaf Champions League. New England won the Supporters' Shield in 2021, contrasting with LAFC's absence from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Defending MLS Cup champions New York City FC (+1000) slotted into fourth place, while runner-up Portland Timbers (+2500) were bunched alongside others in 12th place.

Charlotte FC (+6600), ahead of their expansion debut, were one of several clubs tied in 22nd place. And rounding out the top five is Sporting Kansas City (+1200).