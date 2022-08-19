MLS Cup 2022 odds: Is a first-time champion in the cards?

Does a first-time MLS Cup champion await in 2022? The "smart money" says yes.
Five of the top six teams in the BetMGM futures market have never won it all before, while the remaining member of this elite group – New York City FC – lifted their first-ever trophy just last season.
Not surprisingly, Supporters' Shield-leading LAFC (18W-4L-3D) are ahead of the pack by a wide margin at +150 odds and can further bolster their championship credentials on Saturday night. They can clinch a spot in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs with a win or a draw at the San Jose Earthquakes (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).
Even with a loss, the Black & Gold could still earn a Western Conference playoff spot should there be other favorable results during the weekend action – a testament to their complete dominance over the summer months that has them currently riding a seven-game winning streak.
While perhaps less glamorous, the Philadelphia Union (13W-4L-9D) are also strong MLS Cup favorites at +750 odds. Currently tops in the Eastern Conference, Jim Curtin's men are nonetheless going through something of an uncharacteristic skid, losing two of their last three matches – including a 1-0 decision at FC Dallas Wednesday night. They'll look to get back on track Saturday when visiting MLS cellar dwellers D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).
In just their second season in existence, Austin FC (14W-5L-6D) are making believers out of bettors at +1000 odds thanks to a strong 2022 campaign that continues Saturday night at Minnesota United FC (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).
See below what other teams are most favored to go all the way, according to the BetMGM futures market:
|
Team
|
Odds
|
1. LAFC
|
+150
|
2. Philadelphia Union
|
+750
|
3. New York City FC
|
+800
|
4. Austin FC
|
+1000
|
T-5. CF Montréal
|
+1200
|
T-5. New York Red Bulls
|
+1200