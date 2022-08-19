MLS Cup 2022 odds: Is a first-time champion in the cards?

Five of the top six teams in the BetMGM futures market have never won it all before, while the remaining member of this elite group – New York City FC – lifted their first-ever trophy just last season.

Not surprisingly, Supporters' Shield-leading LAFC (18W-4L-3D) are ahead of the pack by a wide margin at +150 odds and can further bolster their championship credentials on Saturday night. They can clinch a spot in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs with a win or a draw at the San Jose Earthquakes (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Even with a loss, the Black & Gold could still earn a Western Conference playoff spot should there be other favorable results during the weekend action – a testament to their complete dominance over the summer months that has them currently riding a seven-game winning streak.

While perhaps less glamorous, the Philadelphia Union (13W-4L-9D) are also strong MLS Cup favorites at +750 odds. Currently tops in the Eastern Conference, Jim Curtin's men are nonetheless going through something of an uncharacteristic skid, losing two of their last three matches – including a 1-0 decision at FC Dallas Wednesday night. They'll look to get back on track Saturday when visiting MLS cellar dwellers D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

In just their second season in existence, Austin FC (14W-5L-6D) are making believers out of bettors at +1000 odds thanks to a strong 2022 campaign that continues Saturday night at Minnesota United FC (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).