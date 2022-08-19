Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 26)

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Decision Day is still seven weeks away (on October 9), but the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket can lock in its first team on Wednesday night.

LAFC can clinch a Western Conference playoff spot this weekend.

  • Standings (use the "Live") button for live standings
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs IF

  1. LAFC win or draw at San Jose or ...
  2. Seattle lose at LA or ...
  3. Minnesota lose vs. Austin or ...
  4. Colorado lose or draw vs. Houston or ...
  5. Salt Lake lose or draw vs. Vancouver or ...
  6. Dallas lose at Nashville or ...
  7. LA lose vs. Seattle AND Dallas draw at Nashville AND Minnesota draw vs. Austin
First club to clinch by season
Season
Club
GP
Week
2021
New England^
27
28 of 35
2019
LAFC^
25
24 of 31
2018
Atlanta*
27
27 of 35
2017
Toronto^*
28
27 of 33
2016
Dallas^
30
28 of 34
2015
New York^
28
29 of 34
2014
Seattle^
27
27 of 33
2013
New York^
32
32 of 35
2012
San Jose^
27
27 of 33
2011
LA^*
28
26 of 32

NOTES:

^ = Won Supporters' Shield

* = Won MLS Cup

2020 excluded because not all clubs played the same number of matches that season.

Playoff Scenarios MLS Cup Playoffs Los Angeles Football Club

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 26)
Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 26)
Establishing a culture: Bob Bradley’s vision for Toronto FC dominance
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Establishing a culture: Bob Bradley’s vision for Toronto FC dominance
Luchi Gonzalez to bring World Cup-level standard to San Jose: "My philosophy has evolved"
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Luchi Gonzalez to bring World Cup-level standard to San Jose: "My philosophy has evolved"
Golden Boot awaits? FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira challenging for 2022 award

Golden Boot awaits? FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira challenging for 2022 award
Riqui Puig, from Barcelona to LA Galaxy: “This is a league for young players”
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Riqui Puig, from Barcelona to LA Galaxy: “This is a league for young players”
