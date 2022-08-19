Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 26)

Decision Day is still seven weeks away (on October 9), but the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket can lock in its first team on Wednesday night.
LAFC can clinch a Western Conference playoff spot this weekend.
LAFC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs IF
- LAFC win or draw at San Jose or ...
- Seattle lose at LA or ...
- Minnesota lose vs. Austin or ...
- Colorado lose or draw vs. Houston or ...
- Salt Lake lose or draw vs. Vancouver or ...
- Dallas lose at Nashville or ...
- LA lose vs. Seattle AND Dallas draw at Nashville AND Minnesota draw vs. Austin
|
Season
|
Club
|
GP
|
Week
|
2021
|
New England^
|
27
|
28 of 35
|
2019
|
LAFC^
|
25
|
24 of 31
|
2018
|
Atlanta*
|
27
|
27 of 35
|
2017
|
Toronto^*
|
28
|
27 of 33
|
2016
|
Dallas^
|
30
|
28 of 34
|
2015
|
New York^
|
28
|
29 of 34
|
2014
|
Seattle^
|
27
|
27 of 33
|
2013
|
New York^
|
32
|
32 of 35
|
2012
|
San Jose^
|
27
|
27 of 33
|
2011
|
LA^*
|
28
|
26 of 32
NOTES:
^ = Won Supporters' Shield
* = Won MLS Cup
2020 excluded because not all clubs played the same number of matches that season.