MLS Cup 2022 odds: Can Seattle Sounders FC pull off historic double?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Take a look at the top five teams in the MLS Cup 2022 futures odds from BetMGM, then take a look at the top five teams in the 2022 Supporters' Shield odds. What difference do you see?

It shouldn't take a pair of Rave Green-colored glasses to realize oddsmakers are keen on Seattle Sounders FC making one of their patented second-half surges into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, fresh off winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions League in historic fashion over Liga MX's Pumas UNAM.

Entering Week 10, the Sounders are tied for fourth at +1400 odds with Austin FC and the LA Galaxy in the rankings on the MLS Cup futures market. (At +1400 odds, a winning $100 bet would see a bettor make $1,400 in profit.)

And after manager Brian Schmetzer's men became the first MLS team to win a continental title since the 2000 LA Galaxy (Concacaf Champions' Cup) on Wednesday night, why would anyone write them off achieving the first league/continental double in MLS history?

The Sounders may currently be 12th in the Western Conference standings. But that's partly because they've prioritized their CCL games through the first two months of the season, and partly because they have matches in hand thanks to a couple of league postponements for the sake of CCL prep.

Seattle, MLS Cup winners in 2016 and 2019, have made 13 straight playoff appearances since they joined the league in 2009.

2022 MLS Cup Odds from BetMGM, Top 5
Team
Odds
1. LAFC
+400
2. Philadelphia Union
+800
3. New York City FC
+1000
T4. Austin FC
+1400
T4. LA Galaxy
+1400
T4. Seattle Sounders FC
+1400
2022 Supporters' Shield odds from Bet MGM, Top 5
Club
Odds
1. LAFC
+150
T2. Austin FC
+800
T2. New York City FC
+800
T4. New York Red Bulls
+900
T4. Philadelphia Union
+900

MLS Cup Preview in Week 10?

Elsewhere in Week 10, oddsmakers believe Saturday night's late match between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union (11 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) very well could be an MLS Cup 2022 preview.

LAFC (+400) and Philadelphia (+800) are the two leading favorites to hoist the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, according to oddsmakers.

The Black & Gold enter the game as early-season Shield leaders, while the Union sit third in pursuit of the best MLS regular-season record.

While Philly remain second-favorites to win MLS Cup, they're actually tied for second in the odds market to win the Eastern Conference Final (+500), slightly behind defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC.

