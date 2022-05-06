MLS Cup 2022 odds: Can Seattle Sounders FC pull off historic double?

Take a look at the top five teams in the MLS Cup 2022 futures odds from BetMGM , then take a look at the top five teams in the 2022 Supporters' Shield odds. What difference do you see?

It shouldn't take a pair of Rave Green-colored glasses to realize oddsmakers are keen on Seattle Sounders FC making one of their patented second-half surges into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, fresh off winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions League in historic fashion over Liga MX's Pumas UNAM.

Entering Week 10, the Sounders are tied for fourth at +1400 odds with Austin FC and the LA Galaxy in the rankings on the MLS Cup futures market. (At +1400 odds, a winning $100 bet would see a bettor make $1,400 in profit.)

And after manager Brian Schmetzer's men became the first MLS team to win a continental title since the 2000 LA Galaxy (Concacaf Champions' Cup) on Wednesday night, why would anyone write them off achieving the first league/continental double in MLS history?

The Sounders may currently be 12th in the Western Conference standings. But that's partly because they've prioritized their CCL games through the first two months of the season, and partly because they have matches in hand thanks to a couple of league postponements for the sake of CCL prep.