Eastern Conference champs! Philadelphia Union beat NYCFC to reach MLS Cup

Maxi Moralez gave the Cityzens the lead with a 57th-minute stunner, but the Union flipped the script just 10 minutes later with rapid-fire goals from Julián Carranza and Dániel Gazdag . Veteran striker Cory Burke iced the game with goal No. 3 after a slaloming run through NYCFC's backline.

It took a second-half comeback, but Philadelphia conquered the Eastern half of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bracket in rousing fashion, defeating last year's MLS Cup champions NYCFC , 3-1 , Sunday night at Subaru Park.

MLS Cup awaits

The newly-crowned Eastern Conference champions will travel to Banc of California Stadium to play LAFC for MLS Cup on Nov. 5 (4 pm ET | FOX, UniMas in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada). The matchup features the year’s two best regular-season teams and offers Philadelphia a chance at redemption after they just missed out on the 2022 Supporters’ Shield to the Black & Gold. The teams finished level on 67 points, but LAFC claimed their second Shield in four years on the most wins tiebreaker.

This will be the Union’s first trip to MLS Cup after falling short in the playoffs the last four years, most notably suffering a 2-1 home defeat in the 2021 Eastern Conference Final to now-vanquished NYCFC. Sunday's victory culminates a long and methodic build that saw Philadelphia rise from perennial also-rans in the early 2010s to Supporters’ Shield winners in 2020 and now MLS Cup finalists.