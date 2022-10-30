Matchday

Western Conference champs! LAFC beat Austin FC to host MLS Cup 2022

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

FgWSZ8DVUAEtB0l

Add another crowning achievement to LAFC’s 2022 season.

The Black & Gold have topped their portion of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bracket, winning the Western Conference Final on Sunday afternoon at home, a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Austin FC.

Tallies from forwards Cristian Arango and Kwadwo Opoku, as well as an own goal by Austin substitute Maxi Urruti, were the difference in the West's No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup at Banc of California Stadium.

MLS Cup awaits

That trophy-granting result ensures the Supporters’ Shield champions will host MLS Cup on Nov. 5 (4 pm ET | FOX, UniMas in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada). They’ll welcome the Eastern Conference Final winner – Philadelphia Union or New York City FC – from tonight's other game (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) to Banc of California Stadium next Saturday.

This is LAFC’s first-ever MLS Cup trip, advancing further than their vaunted 2019 squad that fell at this same postseason stage against eventual champions Seattle Sounders FC. Led by first-year head coach Steve Cherundolo, they're also the first team since Toronto FC in 2017 to win the Supporters’ Shield and make MLS Cup in the same season.

Whether they draw Philly or NYCFC, the fifth-year club, with their second Shield in four years, will be surging with confidence that MLS Cup silverware is within reach.

lafc-2022-western-conf-champs-gear-1

Shop for LAFC gear!

Los Angeles Football Club Matchday MLS Cup Playoffs

Related Stories

"Job is not done": Star-studded LAFC eye MLS Cup after dominating Austin FC
Austin FC want more after historic 2022 season: "This doesn't end here"
Austin FC Player Ratings: Brad Stuver's heroics not enough in playoff exit
More News
More News
"Job is not done": Star-studded LAFC eye MLS Cup after dominating Austin FC

"Job is not done": Star-studded LAFC eye MLS Cup after dominating Austin FC
GoFundMe started after Nashville's Ethan Zubak endures apartment fire

GoFundMe started after Nashville's Ethan Zubak endures apartment fire
Austin FC want more after historic 2022 season: "This doesn't end here"

Austin FC want more after historic 2022 season: "This doesn't end here"
Austin FC Player Ratings: Brad Stuver's heroics not enough in playoff exit

Austin FC Player Ratings: Brad Stuver's heroics not enough in playoff exit
Get your LAFC 2022 Western Conference champions gear

Get your LAFC 2022 Western Conference champions gear
LAFC Player Ratings: Vela, Bouanga & Arango lead Western Conference champs

LAFC Player Ratings: Vela, Bouanga & Arango lead Western Conference champs
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Maxi Moralez shocks Philadelphia with one-timed golazo
0:59

WATCH: Maxi Moralez shocks Philadelphia with one-timed golazo
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Austin FC | October 30, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Austin FC | October 30, 2022
GOAL: Kwadwo Opoku, LAFC - 81st minute
1:04

GOAL: Kwadwo Opoku, LAFC - 81st minute
OWN GOAL: Maxi Urruti, LAFC - 62nd minute
0:48

OWN GOAL: Maxi Urruti, LAFC - 62nd minute
More Video
Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.