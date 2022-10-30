Western Conference champs! LAFC beat Austin FC to host MLS Cup 2022

Tallies from forwards Cristian Arango and Kwadwo Opoku , as well as an own goal by Austin substitute Maxi Urruti , were the difference in the West's No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup at Banc of California Stadium.

The Black & Gold have topped their portion of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bracket , winning the Western Conference Final on Sunday afternoon at home, a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Austin FC .

MLS Cup awaits

That trophy-granting result ensures the Supporters’ Shield champions will host MLS Cup on Nov. 5 (4 pm ET | FOX, UniMas in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada). They’ll welcome the Eastern Conference Final winner – Philadelphia Union or New York City FC – from tonight's other game (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) to Banc of California Stadium next Saturday.

This is LAFC’s first-ever MLS Cup trip, advancing further than their vaunted 2019 squad that fell at this same postseason stage against eventual champions Seattle Sounders FC. Led by first-year head coach Steve Cherundolo, they're also the first team since Toronto FC in 2017 to win the Supporters’ Shield and make MLS Cup in the same season.