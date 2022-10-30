Western Conference champs! LAFC beat Austin FC to host MLS Cup 2022

Add another crowning achievement to LAFC’s 2022 season.
The Black & Gold have topped their portion of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bracket, winning the Western Conference Final on Sunday afternoon at home, a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Austin FC.
Tallies from forwards Cristian Arango and Kwadwo Opoku, as well as an own goal by Austin substitute Maxi Urruti, were the difference in the West's No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup at Banc of California Stadium.
MLS Cup awaits
That trophy-granting result ensures the Supporters’ Shield champions will host MLS Cup on Nov. 5 (4 pm ET | FOX, UniMas in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada). They’ll welcome the Eastern Conference Final winner – Philadelphia Union or New York City FC – from tonight's other game (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) to Banc of California Stadium next Saturday.
This is LAFC’s first-ever MLS Cup trip, advancing further than their vaunted 2019 squad that fell at this same postseason stage against eventual champions Seattle Sounders FC. Led by first-year head coach Steve Cherundolo, they're also the first team since Toronto FC in 2017 to win the Supporters’ Shield and make MLS Cup in the same season.
Whether they draw Philly or NYCFC, the fifth-year club, with their second Shield in four years, will be surging with confidence that MLS Cup silverware is within reach.