MLS' best and worst set-piece teams in 2021

Back in 2019, I drove out to US men’s national team training in Phoenix, Arizona to watch the end of one of Gregg Berhalter’s earliest sessions.

It made sense, practically speaking. Most coaches aren’t interested in showing their open-play tactics to people outside of their team. I understood that. But still, I wanted to get a look under the hood – and I wanted that look to be cast towards something that I thought was interesting and important.

I got to the stadium, walked in and got ready to take some notes, but then I immediately felt a little disappointed. What was the USMNT working on? Not their buildup shape or their attacking patterns. Not their defensive block or counter-pressing. No, they were working on set pieces.

You don’t necessarily have to love watching teams practice set pieces in training or watching them take corners or free kicks in games, but it's foolish to dismiss them as an unimportant part of soccer. So far this season, MLS teams have scored 147 goals from set pieces or from an action closely following a set piece, per Second Spectrum. Taking things one step further, MLS teams have scored 887 total goals this year, which means that 16.6% (!!!) of all goals in 2021 have come from set pieces.

Corner kicks and free kicks are an essential part of both international and club soccer – and the rise of both innovative set piece routines and set piece coaches is a fascinating tactical development that’s happening before our very eyes. Set pieces are like a middle child, going under-appreciated and under-discussed while open-play attacking (obviously the youngest sibling) and open-play defending (clearly the oldest sibling) get the attention.

All set piece-taking teams are not created equal, however. Some teams are better at creating shooting opportunities from set pieces than others. Using Second Spectrum’s data, let’s dive into a few of the teams that are really using set pieces to their advantage – and get into a few teams that seem to have missed the memo.

According to Second Spectrum, no team in MLS has created as many expected goals (xG) from free kicks and corner kicks as D.C. United; their 6.59 set piece xG leads the league. With the right-footed Julian Gressel taking primary responsibility for set piece service (he’s created 4.5 of his team’s total set piece xG), D.C. have one of the most dangerous crossers in MLS. Among players who have taken at least 100 restarts, Gressel is fourth in terms of average xG created per attempt.

Looking at some of the other numbers, D.C. average 3.24 shots from set pieces per game, which puts them fifth in MLS. They also average the eighth-most xG per shot (0.014).