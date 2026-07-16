Inter Miami loan Tomás Avilés to Chilean club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Inter Miami CF have loaned defender Tomás Avilés to Chilean first-division side O'Higgins through 2026, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old Argentine center back spent the first half of the season on loan at CF Montréal.

While at O'Higgins, he won't occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

During his MLS career, Avilés has compiled 4g/2a in 91 matches across all competitions. The Argentine youth international joined Miami in August 2023 from Racing Club in his home country.