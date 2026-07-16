Chicago Fire vs. Vancouver Whitecaps rescheduled due to air quality conditions

Chicago Fire FC have rescheduled Thursday's match with Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Soldier Field for Tuesday, Oct. 6, due to poor air quality conditions in the Chicago area resulting from wildfire smoke.

The club is also rescheduling the post-match concert featuring the electronic music duo Two Friends, with more details to come.

The decision to reschedule the match was reached in close consultation with local health experts, MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and the City of Chicago.

"We share our fans' disappointment, especially given the excitement surrounding our first match back following the FIFA World Cup break and the anticipation of welcoming more than 40,000 fans to Soldier Field," said Chicago president of business operations Dave Baldwin.

"With a marquee matchup against Vancouver, the anticipated home debut of Robert Lewandowski, and the Two Friends post-match concert, tonight was expected to be a special evening at Soldier Field.

"While we know this decision is disappointing, health and safety must come first. We appreciate our fans’ understanding and look forward to welcoming them back soon."