San Jose Earthquakes acquire Australian striker Luka Jovanović

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired striker Luka Jovanović from A-League side Adelaide United, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old Australian youth international is under contract through 2027-28 with an option for 2028-29. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

Jovanović tallied 25g/6a in 84 matches across all competitions since making his professional debut with Adelaide in November 2022. He won the A-League Golden Boot last season.

"Luka is a young striker with outstanding potential, as demonstrated by his play this past year as the Golden Boot winner in the Australian first division," said Earthquakes sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena.

"His work ethic and goal scoring make him an excellent addition to our roster, and we welcome him to the San Jose Earthquakes."

Internationally, Jovanović has represented Australia at various youth levels, most recently at the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup. He's also eligible to play for Serbia through his parents.

"I had a talk with Coach [Arena] and my team, and San Jose was the right move for the next step in my career," said Jovanović. "The club has done well so far this season, so hopefully I can score as many goals as I can for the club and win some trophies."

Returning from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, San Jose are second in the Western Conference with 32 points (10W-3L-2D record).

They'll return to MLS action on July 22 when they host Orlando City (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).