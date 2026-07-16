New York City FC sign Kevin O'Toole to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

New York City FC have signed defender Kevin O'Toole to a contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old left back's new deal lasts through the 2028-29 MLS season, with an option for 2029-30.

“We’re pleased to have Kevin continue with New York City FC,” said sporting director Todd Dunivant. “Kevin has earned the trust of his teammates and coaches through the consistency and professionalism he brings every day. Kevin will continue to be an important member of our group moving forward.”

O'Toole was drafted by NYCFC in the second round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft and has gone on to make 111 appearances for the club across all competitions. He's tallied 2g/4a during that span and helped the club reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in three seasons.

“Signing another contract with New York City FC means a great deal to me,” said O’Toole. “The club has continued to put its trust in me, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to keep representing New York City.

"My mentality has always been to put the team first, and I’ll continue doing everything I can to help this group compete for trophies.”

Internationally, O'Toole, who was born in the United States, represents Ireland. He earned his first senior International call-up in November 2025, but has yet to make his debut.

Following the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, O'Toole and New York City will return to action on July 22, when they travel to face Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).