MLS All-Star Game presented by Target: How to watch & stream, preview

It's almost time for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, as the 26-man roster featuring the league's top performers will face off against the Liga MX All-Stars at Minnesota United FC's Allianz Field on Wednesday evening.
It marks the second consecutive year of the MLS side facing their Liga MX counterparts, coming off last year's first edition that saw the MLS All-Stars triumph 3-2 in the decisive penalty kick shootout after the match finished in a 1-1 draw in regulation at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium.
Here's everything you need to know as this year's MLS group tries to make it two in a row.
How to watch and stream
- Wednesday | August 10, 8:30 pm ET
- ESPN and UniMas in United States
- TSN4 and TVA Sports in Canada
Twenty-six of the league's top talents will take the field under Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath, with LAFC featuring a league-leading three players among the group in Ecuadorian defender Diego Palacios, midfielder Ilie Sanchez and forward Carlos Vela all named to the squad.
Host side Minnesota United will have two players featuring on their home field in playmaker Emanuel Reynoso and Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, the first All-Star Game nod for each of the Loons' standouts. St. Clair is joined in the goalkeeping group by New York City FC's Sean Johnson and the Philadelphia Union's Andre Blake.
Defensively, Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman and the New York Red Bulls' Aaron Long headline the center backs, with Philadelphia's Jakob Glesnes named as a late replacement for NYCFC's Alexander Callens.
The attacking unit is a star-studded one, including Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC), Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), and LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (who will serve as team captain). FC Dallas and the Seattle Sounders are each sending a star duo in that group as well, with FCD featuring Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola and the Sounders represented by Raul Ruidiaz and Jordan Morris.
You can check out the full roster for the MLS side here.
The MLSers will have another loaded Liga MX adversary to contend with, led by manager Diego Cocca and captained by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, both of back-to-back champions Atlas.
Tigres star Andre-Pierre Gignac won't feature in this year's contest due to an ankle injury, but Cocca will nonetheless have a strong group of forwards to choose from in Cruz Azul's Uriel Antuna, Monterrey's German Berterame, Atlas' Julio Furch and Pumas' Juan Dinenno. Tigres' Luis Quiñones and Necaxa's Heriberto Jurado are among those who will supplement that attacking group, both among this season's top wingers in Liga MX.
You can check out the full Liga MX roster here.