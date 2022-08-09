MLS All-Star Game presented by Target: How to watch & stream, preview

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

All-Star - 2022 - match primary promo image

It's almost time for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, as the 26-man roster featuring the league's top performers will face off against the Liga MX All-Stars at Minnesota United FC's Allianz Field on Wednesday evening.

It marks the second consecutive year of the MLS side facing their Liga MX counterparts, coming off last year's first edition that saw the MLS All-Stars triumph 3-2 in the decisive penalty kick shootout after the match finished in a 1-1 draw in regulation at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know as this year's MLS group tries to make it two in a row.

How to watch and stream

  • Wednesday | August 10, 8:30 pm ET
  • ESPN and UniMas in United States
  • TSN4 and TVA Sports in Canada

RELATED:

MLS

Twenty-six of the league's top talents will take the field under Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath, with LAFC featuring a league-leading three players among the group in Ecuadorian defender Diego Palacios, midfielder Ilie Sanchez and forward Carlos Vela all named to the squad.

Host side Minnesota United will have two players featuring on their home field in playmaker Emanuel Reynoso and Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, the first All-Star Game nod for each of the Loons' standouts. St. Clair is joined in the goalkeeping group by New York City FC's Sean Johnson and the Philadelphia Union's Andre Blake.

Defensively, Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman and the New York Red Bulls' Aaron Long headline the center backs, with Philadelphia's Jakob Glesnes named as a late replacement for NYCFC's Alexander Callens.

The attacking unit is a star-studded one, including Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC), Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), and LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (who will serve as team captain). FC Dallas and the Seattle Sounders are each sending a star duo in that group as well, with FCD featuring Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola and the Sounders represented by Raul Ruidiaz and Jordan Morris.

You can check out the full roster for the MLS side here.

Liga MX

The MLSers will have another loaded Liga MX adversary to contend with, led by manager Diego Cocca and captained by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, both of back-to-back champions Atlas.

Tigres star Andre-Pierre Gignac won't feature in this year's contest due to an ankle injury, but Cocca will nonetheless have a strong group of forwards to choose from in Cruz Azul's Uriel Antuna, Monterrey's German Berterame, Atlas' Julio Furch and Pumas' Juan Dinenno. Tigres' Luis Quiñones and Necaxa's Heriberto Jurado are among those who will supplement that attacking group, both among this season's top wingers in Liga MX.

You can check out the full Liga MX roster here.

MLS All-Star Game

Related Stories

All-Star Week arrives in Minnesota: “This is the closest MLS has ever been to Liga MX”
Chicharito named 2022 MLS All-Star Game captain
LIGA MX announces roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
More News
More News
DeAndre Yedlin: USMNT has "no ceiling" as World Cup approaches

DeAndre Yedlin: USMNT has "no ceiling" as World Cup approaches
Gareth Bale at LAFC: Carlos Vela explains why Wales star chose MLS

Gareth Bale at LAFC: Carlos Vela explains why Wales star chose MLS
Columbus Crew loan Alexandru Matan to Romanian club
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew loan Alexandru Matan to Romanian club
Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew soar after Week 24
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew soar after Week 24
MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target helps address food insecurity in Twin Cities

MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target helps address food insecurity in Twin Cities
MLS All-Star Game presented by Target: How to watch & stream, preview
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game presented by Target: How to watch & stream, preview
More News
Video
Video
Celebrating All-Star Week LIVE from Beats, Cleats, & Eats Presented by Coca-Cola
32:24

Celebrating All-Star Week LIVE from Beats, Cleats, & Eats Presented by Coca-Cola
2022 MLS Works All-Star Day of Service presented by Target
2:11

2022 MLS Works All-Star Day of Service presented by Target
Call Up LIVE from Minnesota: Featuring Adrian Heath, Walker Zimmerman & MORE!
2:22:28

Call Up LIVE from Minnesota: Featuring Adrian Heath, Walker Zimmerman & MORE!
A Record Number of Goals Before the 2022 MLS All-Star Game Pres. by Target | MLS Review Show
26:08

A Record Number of Goals Before the 2022 MLS All-Star Game Pres. by Target | MLS Review Show
More Video