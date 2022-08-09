MLS All-Star Game presented by Target: How to watch & stream, preview

It's almost time for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, as the 26-man roster featuring the league's top performers will face off against the Liga MX All-Stars at Minnesota United FC's Allianz Field on Wednesday evening.

It marks the second consecutive year of the MLS side facing their Liga MX counterparts, coming off last year's first edition that saw the MLS All-Stars triumph 3-2 in the decisive penalty kick shootout after the match finished in a 1-1 draw in regulation at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium.