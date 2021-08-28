Mission accomplished: Nashville SC get first away win of 2021, down rivals Atlanta United

Nashville, firmly in the hunt for a top playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, return home this coming Friday to face New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). Afterward, a four-game road stretch awaits, while five of their six games in October are also on the road.

Now they’ve proven they can win beyond their Tennessee home. The only questions seem to be if the Atlanta result is a one-off and if their penchant for home draws (six of 13 tries so far) will prove costly.

“Hopefully as we go back home for Friday's game against New York City and then into a long stretch, there will be something in the back of their mind that says, 'Okay, we've done some excellent form at home and we know if things don't always go our way that we're capable of earning all three points in some difficult surrounds,'” Smith said. “Because to be quite honest, I'm not sure they come much more difficult than this.”