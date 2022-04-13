Missing piece? What DP midfielder Obinna Nwobodo brings to FC Cincinnati

Following front office and coaching changes in the latter portions of 2021, FC Cincinnati have added their first Designated Player of a new era with Wednesday's announced signing of Nigerian defensive midfielder Obinna Nwobodo from Turkish Süper Lig club Göztepe.

“We have a way of valuing defensive actions," general manager Chris Albright told media during a virtual press conference, "and how we value defensive actions, Obi is elite.”

The transfer fee is $3 million, a source told MLSsoccer.com. Nwobodo, 25, is looking to fill a hole Cincy have had, essentially, since joining MLS in 2019: A high-level defensive midfielder.

“He was identified way back when I arrived," said Albright, who came from the Philadelphia Union after Gerard Nijkamp departed. "When we sat and looked at the needs of the team, of the group, a ball-winner was something we targeted. We identified him pretty quickly, but the deal itself took a long time to get over the line. We feel Obi is the right player. Some deals take longer than others.”

Nwobodo was put on the club's radar through the use of analytics back in the fall.

“Data and analytics isn’t the whole story – soccer is still more of an art than science – but it’s something we value and it’s been reliable for us in the past," Albright said.

Regardless, the data and the eye test aligned and Cincy have been long convinced Nwobodo was the right target.

Since arriving from Újpest FC in Hungary’s top flight, Nwobodo was among Turkey's busiest midfielders. He led the league in tackles (121), ball recoveries (432), pressures (772) and interceptions (93), per the club, though with Göztepe sitting second-from-bottom in the Turkish league, he had ample opportunity to defend.

It's difficult to predict how long the immigration process will take in terms of receiving a visa and being able to join first-team training, but Cincy hope that Nwobodo can debut within the month.

Nwobodo gives head coach Pat Noonan a key option in the midfield. He can play as a No. 6 or as a No. 8, both in the club's preferred 4-4-2 tight diamond or the 5-2-1-2 formation they've mostly been using with a lack of numbers in the midfield. Cincy have conceded 14 goals in six matches this year, which is fourth-worst in the league.

“He’s someone we feel can help shield the backline and, frankly, lessen our goals against," Albright said. "Anytime you add a defensive presence in the midfield, hopefully your center backs have to do less.”

In addition to Nwobodo, the Orange & Blue continue to remain active in talks for further acquisitions. Cincy have a U22 Initiative slot open after trading center back Gustavo Vallecilla to the Colorado Rapids in late March. Their current U22 players are wingers Isaac Atanga and Alvaro Barreal.