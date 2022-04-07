Sources: FC Cincinnati reject transfer offer for Brenner from Brazil's Internacional

Brazil's transfer window closes on April 12, meaning there's time for further offers ahead of the summer.

Cincinnati still believe in Brenner's ability and the offer didn't meet their valuation of the Young Designated Player, who was acquired for a $13 million fee from Sao Paulo last winter. He's now the fourth-most expensive incoming transfer in league history.

FC Cincinnati have rejected a transfer offer for forward Brenner from Brazilian club Internacional, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Sources also confirm the initial report from Laurel Pfahler of Queen City Press that Brenner asked for a move away from the Orange & Blue.

Brenner, 22, is a former Brazilian youth international and had eight goals and two assists in 33 appearances last year, his first in MLS. Cincinnati finished bottom of the league for the third straight year and had an overhaul this winter, with new general manager Chris Albright taking charge of the front office and Pat Noonan arriving as head coach – both from the Philadelphia Union.

After returning late to preseason due to visa issues, Brenner wasn't fit enough to start the beginning of the 2022 season. Brandon Vazquez, the league's current Golden Boot presented by Audi race leader, and Dom Badji have formed a strong partnership, leaving Brenner with four appearances off the bench so far.

Cincy have shown positive signs of growth under their new regime and Noonan's system, picking up two wins in their first six games and scoring eight goals.

Prior to joining Cincy, Brenner broke through the Sao Paulo academy into the first team, where he had 24 goals and four assists in 56 senior appearances.