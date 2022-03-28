Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids acquire center back Gustavo Vallecilla from FC Cincinnati

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • COL receive: Gustavo Vallecilla
  • CIN receive: $400k in 2022 GAM and $400k in 2023 GAM

The Colorado Rapids have acquired Ecuadorian international defender Gustavo Vallecilla in a trade with FC Cincinnati, it was announced Monday.

The Rapids will be sending 400k in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $400k in 2023 GAM to Cincinnati in exchange for Vallecilla. Cincinnati could also receive up to an additional $50,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met, and will retain 10% of any future transfer fee above what the Rapids paid to acquire the defender. The 22-year-old will occupy a U22 Player slot on the Rapids’ roster

“Gustavo is a young, explosive defender who is one of the top center back prospects in the country,” Colorado executive vice president and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release. “We believe he has the qualities to develop into a dominant defender in this league and look forward to welcoming him to the club.”

Vallecilla, 22, started his professional career in his native Ecuador with boyhood club Deportivo Cuenca before stints with Aucas and Barcelona SC. He arrived to FC Cincinnati in 2021, making 25 appearances and scoring two goals in just over 2000 minutes.

He adds to a Rapids group in central defense which includes the likes of Lalas Abubakar, Danny Wilson, Auston Trusty and Aboubacar Keita.

