Colorado Rapids acquire center back Gustavo Vallecilla from FC Cincinnati

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

COL receive: Gustavo Vallecilla

Gustavo Vallecilla CIN receive: $400k in 2022 GAM and $400k in 2023 GAM

The Colorado Rapids have acquired Ecuadorian international defender Gustavo Vallecilla in a trade with FC Cincinnati, it was announced Monday.

The Rapids will be sending 400k in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $400k in 2023 GAM to Cincinnati in exchange for Vallecilla. Cincinnati could also receive up to an additional $50,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met, and will retain 10% of any future transfer fee above what the Rapids paid to acquire the defender. The 22-year-old will occupy a U22 Player slot on the Rapids’ roster