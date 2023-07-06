Minnesota United sign winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

It's another attack-minded move for a Minnesota side that's scored just 21 goals this year (seventh-lowest in the league) as they also fully reintegrate playmaker Emanuel Reynoso following an early-season suspension. Judging by their most recent performance – a 4-1 blowout of the Portland Timbers – things appear to finally be clicking for the Loons.

"He wants to be here in Minnesota and this was a golden opportunity for him and for us to lift off the success he had in this league previously," Heath said. "He wants to get back to his high level of play and we spoke to his former clubs and they spoke glowingly about him as a player and a person and that’s always a big part of the types of players we look to bring here to Minnesota. He’s ticked all the boxes in all the right areas and it’s a big opportunity for all of us."