Minnesota United: Tani Oluwaseyi named Player of the Matchday

Tani Oluwaseyi continued to build on his rising profile with Minnesota United FC in Matchday 4, winning his first MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra award.
The Canadian international forward netted his first brace for the Loons in a wild 3-3 draw at Sporting Kansas City, reaching 10 goals and eight assists in just 1,373 career MLS minutes.
Through the first four games of the 2025 MLS season, Oluwaseyi is one of only two players with multiple goals and assists, along with FC Dallas's Petar Musa.
In Oluwaseyi’s 31 career regular-season appearances, Minnesota boast an 18W-6L-7D record. The 24-year-old has tallied three game-winning goals and six game-winning assists in those matches.
Oluwaseyi is the first MNUFC player to be named MLS Player of the Matchday since Teemu Pukki on Matchday 37 of 2023, and the first Canadian international since Kamal Miller on Matchday 9 of 2022.
Minnesota will be without Oluwaseyi - called up by Les Rogues for this week's Concacaf Nations League Finals - when they host defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy on March 22 (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.