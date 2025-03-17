Minnesota United: Tani Oluwaseyi named Player of the Matchday

Tani Oluwaseyi continued to build on his rising profile with Minnesota United FC in Matchday 4, winning his first MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra award.

The Canadian international forward netted his first brace for the Loons in a wild 3-3 draw at Sporting Kansas City, reaching 10 goals and eight assists in just 1,373 career MLS minutes.

Through the first four games of the 2025 MLS season, Oluwaseyi is one of only two players with multiple goals and assists, along with FC Dallas's Petar Musa.

In Oluwaseyi’s 31 career regular-season appearances, Minnesota boast an 18W-6L-7D record. The 24-year-old has tallied three game-winning goals and six game-winning assists in those matches.