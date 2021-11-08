Minnesota United go from "behind the eight ball" to third straight playoff trip

The Loons squandered a two-goal lead in a loss at the Colorado Rapids on May 8. It was the squad’s fourth straight defeat to open the season.

As the 2021 MLS season got underway, it didn't seem like Decision Day was going to mean much for Minnesota United FC .

With their backs firmly against the wall, Minnesota defeated Vancouver Whitecaps FC for their first win of the season on May 12. That started a stretch of seven matches without a defeat.

“Well it puts us behind the eight ball a little bit, doesn’t it? We didn’t give ourselves much room for error,” Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said of their slow start. “I think, if I’m right, only two teams that have ever done it from that type of start, so it speaks volumes for the players and the staff – how hard everyone’s worked.”

But here the Loons are, back in the playoffs for a third straight year, following a wild 3-3 draw against the LA Galaxy . That earned them the Western Conference's No. 5 seed and a Round One trip to face the No. 4 seed Portland Timbers .

The Loons' final two months of the regular season were a bit topsy-turvy but ended with just one defeat in their final six matches to book their postseason berth.

“It’s a huge thing,” forward Robin Lod said. "It’s been a rollercoaster of a season. We started really bad then we had really good games in the middle of the summer and then these last few games we have been struggling a little bit, but we have been getting the points that we needed for the playoffs and now we can just reset ourselves and focus on the playoffs.”

Heath said a big reason for MNUFC's late surge is having what he calls his “front four” of Emanuel Reynoso, Franco Fragapane, Adrien Hunou and Lod on the pitch at the same time.