Minnesota United sign defender Bakaye Dibassy to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Minnesota United FC have signed defender Bakaye Dibassy to a one-year contract extension with a club option, MUFC announced Monday.
Dibassy is in his third MLS season since joining the Loons in 2020 from Ligue 2 side Amiens SC. He made an immediate impact on defense for Minnesota, also scoring his first two MLS goals during their 2020 Audi MLS Cup playoff run to the Western Conference Final.
The 32-year-old has made 11 appearances for Minnesota this season, acting as a vital component to a defense that ranks fifth in the West in goals allowed (26).
Born in Paris, Dibassy is of Mali descent and represents the Mali national team, accruing four senior caps at the international level.