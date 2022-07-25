Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign defender Bakaye Dibassy to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Minnesota United FC have signed defender Bakaye Dibassy to a one-year contract extension with a club option, MUFC announced Monday.

Dibassy is in his third MLS season since joining the Loons in 2020 from Ligue 2 side Amiens SC. He made an immediate impact on defense for Minnesota, also scoring his first two MLS goals during their 2020 Audi MLS Cup playoff run to the Western Conference Final.

The 32-year-old has made 11 appearances for Minnesota this season, acting as a vital component to a defense that ranks fifth in the West in goals allowed (26).

Born in Paris, Dibassy is of Mali descent and represents the Mali national team, accruing four senior caps at the international level.

Transfer Tracker Minnesota United FC Bakaye Dibassy

Related Stories

Orlando City SC acquire Colombian winger Iván Angulo on loan
NYCFC loan striker Taty Castellanos to Girona FC
Austin FC open DP spot as Cecilio Dominguez departs
More News
More News
Orlando City SC acquire Colombian winger Iván Angulo on loan
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City SC acquire Colombian winger Iván Angulo on loan
CCL spot awaits: Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto FC eye Canadian Championship title
Canadian Championship

CCL spot awaits: Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto FC eye Canadian Championship title
Minnesota United sign defender Bakaye Dibassy to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign defender Bakaye Dibassy to contract extension
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 22?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 22?
Taty Castellanos to Girona explained: 6 key questions as NYCFC's star departs
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Taty Castellanos to Girona explained: 6 key questions as NYCFC's star departs
Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley named Week 22 Continental Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley named Week 22 Continental Player of the Week
More News
Video
Video
Can Insigne, Bernardeschi get Toronto to the playoffs?
1:21:45

Can Insigne, Bernardeschi get Toronto to the playoffs?
Ryan Raposo on the Canadian Championship Final, Vanni Sartini, & His Toronto Connection | MLS Today
14:04

Ryan Raposo on the Canadian Championship Final, Vanni Sartini, & His Toronto Connection | MLS Today
Toronto's new DPs dazzle, Gareth Bale scores his first for LAFC & MORE
26:07

Toronto's new DPs dazzle, Gareth Bale scores his first for LAFC & MORE
New-look Toronto steals the show! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:37

New-look Toronto steals the show! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
More Video