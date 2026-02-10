Columbus Crew acquire Azerbaijan forward Nariman Akhundzada

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have acquired forward Nariman Akhundzada from Azerbaijan Premier League powerhouse Qarabağ FK, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Azerbaijan international is under contract through June 2029. He will occupy a U22 Initiative and international roster slots.

"Nariman brings a different skillset that will add another dimension to our team. His technical abilities, combined with his work rate, will align well with our style of play,” said Crew general manager Issa Tall.