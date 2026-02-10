Columbus Crew acquire Azerbaijan forward Nariman Akhundzada

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Columbus Crew have acquired forward Nariman Akhundzada from Azerbaijan Premier League powerhouse Qarabağ FK, the club announced Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Azerbaijan international is under contract through June 2029. He will occupy a U22 Initiative and international roster slots.
"Nariman brings a different skillset that will add another dimension to our team. His technical abilities, combined with his work rate, will align well with our style of play,” said Crew general manager Issa Tall.
"Despite his young age, Nariman has already gained valuable experience domestically, at European levels and with his national team. We’re excited to welcome him to Columbus, and we are looking forward to seeing his development at our club."
Since debuting for Qarabağ during the 2022-23 season, Akhundzada has tallied 35g/17a in 127 appearances across all competitions. He also brings UEFA Champions League and Europa League experience.
Internationally, Akhundzada has made 13 appearances for Azerbaijan at the senior level. He most recently started five matches in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.
Columbus open their 2026 season on Feb. 21 at the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
