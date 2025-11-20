Mikey Varas takes "pretty amazing" road to San Diego FC

From where we stand today, with No. 1-seeded San Diego FC set to host Minnesota United FC before a sell-out crowd at Snapdragon Stadium in a Western Conference Semifinal on Monday night at the business end of statistically the best expansion season in MLS history, the Chrome & Azul look quite clever for hiring Mikey Varas as their first-ever head coach (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

“That's huge credit to the organization in terms of vision, but also really believing that talent can be found anywhere, and believing in the power of opportunity,” Varas added. “I don't know who would have picked me out of the bunch of probably much more qualified coaches, on paper and based on experience.”

“During my interview process, I told them, I remember stating very clearly: If you guys select me, you will be very brave, because there's just not a lot of evidence,” Varas recalled in a one-on-one conversation with MLSsoccer.com ahead of Monday’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match. “You have to really get that right feeling and look really deep.

A brand-new club, facing the typically treacherous road of year one in MLS, selecting a young head coach with zero experience of bossing a professional first team? Varas is the first to admit it was a gamble.

SDFC have played some of the league’s most aesthetically pleasing soccer while also being viciously effective, paced by MLS Newcomer of the Year and Best XI honoree Anders Dreyer , and a first-place finish – fueled by expansion-club records for points (63) and wins (19) – ensures the Western road to MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi runs through their house.

“I mean, we went on a road trip together, a month-long road trip where we spent 20 hours a day together, and that just further solidified the relationship and the chemistry. And then when we got home from so many conversations, it was like we were able to hit the ground running from a roster-building perspective.”

“The first thing we did was we got on a plane together and went to Ghana and saw the Right to Dream original academy,” explained Varas. “Then we went to Egypt, then we came back, breathed for like a week, and then we went to Denmark. So what we did was, we actually jumped into the Right to Dream pool.

Heaps and Varas had essentially just met, and within days they found themselves jetting around the world for a crash course in Right to Dream, the global academy system that’s identified and nurtured a long list of top talents – most rising from humble circumstances – in Africa and prepared them for stardom in MLS and many of Europe’s top leagues, including and especially the Danish Superliga, where SDFC’s affiliate club FC Nordsjælland has grown into the project’s flagship.

Los Niños aimed to be competitive right out of the gates while executing the intricate, ball-dominant game model honed at their sibling organizations in the Right to Dream network, while also introducing themselves to their community and building a large residential academy that ranks as one of the league’s most comprehensive youth programs.

So even with his good work with the U-20s in mind, it took a significant leap of faith – “huge belief and huge, huge trust,” in Varas’ words – to hand him the complex task of steering the on-field component of a large, ambitious expansion startup like San Diego.

Varas and SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps had both worked at the U.S. Soccer Federation, Varas as the U-20 men’s national team coach and a member of the senior team’s scouting staff, Heaps in the analytics department. But their tenures didn’t overlap.

That whirlwind trip was where the duo first contacted future signings Jeppe Tverskov, Marcus Ingvartsen, Alex Mighten and Duran Ferree, pitching a brand-new club with a bold but still hypothetical concept somewhat akin to NASA’s Space Race.

“You're just talking so conceptually. It's such an interesting conversation,” said Varas, “because you're basically saying, 'This is what I promise you it’s going to be like.' But there's no proof of concept. They don't know who I am. They can't go to a Wikipedia page and say, 'Oh yeah, this has happened.' You know what I mean? But they were just so open-minded, and it was really great. We got great guys.”

Taking your shot

Varas likely would never have advanced this far without the ability to connect with relative strangers. He’s a self-made coach who worked his way up the ladder – “I've coached every age group there is, except for women's professionals,” he notes – without a high-level pro career of his own to pave his way.

Yet he still considers himself the beneficiary of serendipitous timing above all. Like the time he had a chance encounter with former FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes head coach Luchi Gonzalez at a U.S. Soccer coaching course that, nearly five years later, earned him an opportunity to join FCD’s academy staff.

“I've worked hard, tried to be a good person to people. I've also gotten very fortunate in life to meet the right people at the right time who have believed in me,” said Varas. “If Luchi Gonzalez isn't my roommate in an A license course, and says, ‘Hey, you're really good. Why are you coaching just U-11 girls soccer? You should be coaching higher,’ and then brings me to Dallas two years later, who knows where my trajectory is?