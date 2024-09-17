Mikey Varas takes on "dream project" at San Diego FC

Back in May 2023, when San Diego was officially awarded an MLS expansion team, Mikey Varas immediately sensed he’d be part of the league’s 30th club.

“So every time that the team steps on the field, they know that they’ll leave everything on the field – not just for themselves and for their families and for each other, but for the community as a whole.”

“The team is going to have a fighting spirit about them,” Varas told reporters at the club’s home of Snapdragon Stadium and those attending via virtual teleconference.

With that prediction now a reality, Varas spent much of his unveiling on Tuesday explaining his latest vision: how SDFC will play during their 2025 debut season and beyond.

“I just started feeling this gut feeling that this project was calling my name,” Varas, then-manager of the US U-20 national team, told club media as he was announced as San Diego FC ’s inaugural head coach on Monday.

On a more tangible level, the 41-year-old promised a “style of play that’s balanced between structure, in terms of having discipline for a structure, but also freedom within that structure to be creative and to be expressive as unique individuals.

“With the ball, we’re going to be brave. We want to control games with purposeful verticality, creativity, being dynamic and, at the same time, we wanna be front-footed when we don’t have the ball, pressing as high as we can while knowing that you play against an opponent that also wants to dictate what happens in the game. And being willing to sacrifice as a team and defend the goal when needed with everything that we have.”

Academy mindset

That’s music to the ears of San Diego FC club brass, including CEO Tom Penn, who called Varas the “orchestrator” in charge of making the club’s ambitions a reality sooner rather than later.

“The charge here is to win now and to make it sustainable,” Penn said while underlying SDFC’s unwavering commitment to their Right to Dream Academy. “You know that so much of our project is about youth development and the investment in the best players in America and Mexico coming right here to San Diego. And Tyler [Heaps, sporting director & GM] and Mikey are leading our efforts to turn that into first-team excellence.”

With ample experience coaching at various youth levels, including FC Dallas’ U-16 side from 2017-19 and the aforementioned US U-20s, Varas is prepared to make the most of the players coming through Right to Dream.

“One thing that I know that I have strong convictions about is you can play with young players,” said Varas, who most recently served as interim USMNT head coach before Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment last week.