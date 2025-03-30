Miguel Almirón's first goal back for Atlanta United sparks emotional win

Miguel Almirón ’s first goal back for Atlanta United was the catalyst for what might be a season-defining victory.

But, a Keaton Parks own goal opened the door in the 62nd minute before the Five Stripes' other two DPs stepped up to finish the comeback.

“We were not even close to where we want to be,” Atlanta coach Ronny Delia said post-match.

Trailing 3-1 midway through the second half, the Five Stripes looked destined to drop points for a fifth straight contest, despite Designated Player Alexey Miranchuk opening his 2025 account earlier in the match.

The MLS-record incoming transfer (reported $22 million plus add-ons) rushed onto Brad Guzan ’s excellent ball over the top of NYCFC’s backline and took advantage of a miscommunication between New York city captain Thiago Martins and goalkeeper Matt Freese , poking the ball past the opposing 'keeper after muscling Martins out of the play for his fifth goal of the season.

The Atlanta faithful were further treated to Latte Lath’s 84th-minute winner.

"Just words of gratitude for the fans of Atlanta," said the 31-year-old Paraguayan international. "As I said earlier, they deserve that we give them these types of games and this win because they make a huge effort to get tickets to come to fill the stadium and we value that a lot."

Almirón’s 23rd all-time Atlanta goal, a towering headed finish that was his first for the Five Stripes since November 2018, was clearly appreciated by the rowdy crowd at the Benz,

It was just the second time in club history Atlanta rallied to win following a two-goal deficit. The first came against the San Jose Earthquakes in 2018, a season that would end in Atlanta winning MLS Cup, led by Almirón and Josef Martínez.

Could history come to repeat itself again this year?

High standards

That’s ultimately the goal for the Five Stripes, especially after a high-spending offseason. But for now, Deila believes his club has the baseline going forward.

"To end up winning 4-3, I do think we deserved something tonight because of the chances we had," Deila said.

“But the way we played the last half an hour, that’s where we want to be and what we’re aiming for.”