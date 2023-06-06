Disciplinary Committee Decision

Miami's Kamal Miller, Montréal's Matko Miljevic fined by Disciplinary Committee

Kamal Miller

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two fines following Matchday 17.

Miller fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Inter Miami CF defender Kamal Miller guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 7th minute of Miami’s 2-1 loss to D.C. United on Saturday. 

Miller, who was issued a red card by referee Marcos de Oliveira for DOGSO following Video Review, has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Disciplinary Committee: MIA-DC Miller Failure to leave the field 7min

Miljevic fined 

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 88th minute of Montréal’s 3-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday. 

Miljevic has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Disciplinary Committee: PHI-MTL Miljevic Simulation-Embellishment 88min

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
