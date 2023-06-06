Miami's Kamal Miller, Montréal's Matko Miljevic fined by Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two fines following Matchday 17.
Miller fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Inter Miami CF defender Kamal Miller guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 7th minute of Miami’s 2-1 loss to D.C. United on Saturday.
Miller, who was issued a red card by referee Marcos de Oliveira for DOGSO following Video Review, has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
Miljevic fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 88th minute of Montréal’s 3-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday.
Miljevic has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
