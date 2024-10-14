Mexico vs. USA: How to watch, stream international friendly

The US men's national team visit arch-rivals Mexico on Tuesday evening, looking to make it two wins in two matches to start the Mauricio Pochettino era.

Alongside Canada , the US and Mexico will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All three nations have auto-qualified.

The Argentine coach's second test is the USMNT's first friendly on Mexican soil since August 2012, when Michael Oroczo's goal sparked a surprise 1-0 victory at the Estadio Azteca. That historic result marked the Yanks' first win over El Tri in 25 games in Mexico.

Mexico are fresh off a 2-2 draw with LaLiga side Valencia, splitting the spoils Saturday evening in Puebla. Alexis Vega and Ozziel Herrera scored first-half goals for El Tri, only for Dani Gómez to equalize with a second-half brace.

While Mexico remain undefeated (1W-0L-2D) early in Javier Aguirre's third managerial stint, calls for a statement result are mounting. And there's no guarantee that arrives against the USMNT, especially since the visitors are unbeaten in seven-straight matches (5W-0L-2D) against El Tri dating back to the 2021 Concacaf Nations League Final.