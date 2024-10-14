Mexico vs. USA: How to watch, stream international friendly

The US men's national team visit arch-rivals Mexico on Tuesday evening, looking to make it two wins in two matches to start the Mauricio Pochettino era.
How to watch & stream
- English: TNT, Max
- Spanish: TUDN, Univision
When
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Mexico
The Argentine coach's second test is the USMNT's first friendly on Mexican soil since August 2012, when Michael Oroczo's goal sparked a surprise 1-0 victory at the Estadio Azteca. That historic result marked the Yanks' first win over El Tri in 25 games in Mexico.
Alongside Canada, the US and Mexico will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All three nations have auto-qualified.
Mexico are fresh off a 2-2 draw with LaLiga side Valencia, splitting the spoils Saturday evening in Puebla. Alexis Vega and Ozziel Herrera scored first-half goals for El Tri, only for Dani Gómez to equalize with a second-half brace.
While Mexico remain undefeated (1W-0L-2D) early in Javier Aguirre's third managerial stint, calls for a statement result are mounting. And there's no guarantee that arrives against the USMNT, especially since the visitors are unbeaten in seven-straight matches (5W-0L-2D) against El Tri dating back to the 2021 Concacaf Nations League Final.
One note for MLS fans: Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas awaits his Mexico debut after filing a one-time switch of association. The 19-year-old homegrown, called up for the October window, previously represented the US at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
The USMNT started their Pochettino era with a 2-0 win over Panama, courtesy of Yunus Musah and former FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi scoring Saturday evening at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.
Now comes a rivalry test at Mexico as five players depart camp, including forward Christian Pulisic and midfielder Weston McKennie. When announcing the decision, Pochettino cited the "interest of our players and [respecting] the relationship we have with their clubs."
Amid the changes, will Pochettino rotate his squad? Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream went the full 90 minutes vs. Panama, while FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson and Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte are seeking their first minutes under the ex-Chelsea, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain coach.