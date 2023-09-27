Stop Lionel Messi? Houston Dynamo know there's no "magic bullet"

“But of course, we're all trying to do the same thing – limit his space and condense the areas. There are all these little tricks that you can do to try to limit him, but they've also put together a very good supporting cast around him. So, if you dial in too much there, there's a lot of other guys that can hurt you."

“There’s been thousands of coaches that have tried to stop him, and thousands of coaches have failed constantly,” Olsen said. “I don't have the magic bullet to stop Messi. No one has proven that they do have that.

But as Messi’s world-record seven Ballon d’Or awards and 44 trophies for club and country might suggest, corralling the Argentine World Cup winner is far easier said than done.

That question is front of mind for Houston Dynamo FC head coach Ben Olsen as they visit Inter Miami CF on Wednesday evening for the US Open Cup Final at DRV PNK Stadium (8:30 pm ET | CBS Sports Network, Telemundo).

Not just Messi

It’s uncertain if Messi will feature in the USOC Final, which occurs just one week after he and left back Jordi Alba exited Inter Miami’s 4-0 win over Toronto FC in the first half with injury concerns. Tata Martino, Olsen’s managerial counterpart, has effectively ruled Alba out (muscle fatigue) and called Messi a game-time decision as he deals with the lingering effects of scar tissue from an old injury.

Whatever the decision is, Olsen is hyper-aware of the talented roster Miami have assembled with a transformational summer transfer window headlined by the ex-FC Barcelona trio of Messi, Alba and Sergio Busquets.

“Facundo [Farías], I don’t know how they get this guy,” Olsen said of Miami’s U22 Initiative attacker. “I think he’s a lovely player. I think on any other team he’s probably a DP-level player. I think he’s an excellent player.

“The youngsters are coming up, [Robert] Taylor is serious. Both forwards, [Leonardo] Campana and Josef [Martínez], are handfuls. I mean, this team without the big three is still a very good MLS team and they’ve shown that when those guys weren’t in the lineup. … Their ability to create this team in a short amount of time with this amount of depth is pretty remarkable. I don’t really care who plays, we just understand that whoever’s going to be out there it’s going to be a very tough test for us.”

Herrera's impact

While Miami generate plenty of headlines, Houston have a centerpiece of their own in Mexican international midfielder Héctor Herrera. He’s gone from being a mid-2022 arrival to a Best XI presented by Continental Tire-caliber player in 2023.

“He’s been given the keys to this team and he understands the group dynamics,” Olsen said of Herrera, who joined from LaLiga side Atlético Madrid. “He has a real weight on his shoulders and responsibility to do well for the club and make sure he’s a huge part of turning this club around. He’s a DP, a lot of money spent to bring him here. He understands all that.