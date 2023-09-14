Matchday

Lionel Messi nominated for 2023 Best FIFA Men's Player

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami - iso shot

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A third Best FIFA Men's Player award could await Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi after being among the 12 players shortlisted for the 2023 recognition.

Messi, who previously won the prestigious award in 2019 and 2022, holds the joint-world record alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski (two wins). Last week, Messi was nominated for the Ballon d'Or, a distinguished award he has won a world-record seven times.

The 2023 Best FIFA Men's Player contains a fan voting element (closes Oct. 6) and recognizes achievements from December 19, 2022 to August 20, 2023.

Messi, who joined Inter Miami in mid-July, is recognized after winning the 2022-23 Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain and helping the Herons lift their first-ever trophy when beating Nashville SC for the Leagues Cup crown. Outside the eligibility window, he memorably captained Argentina to their third World Cup title as they defeated France in penalty kicks to cap Qatar 2022.

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has 11g/8a in 11 games across all competitions as IMCF now focus on reaching the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. He's joined by fellow FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Lionel Messi: Best FIFA Men's Player history

  • Winner (2): 2019, 2022
  • Second Place (3): 2016, 2017, 2021
  • Third Place (1): 2020

2023 Nominees: Best FIFA Men's Player 

  • Julián Álvarez - Argentina, Manchester City
  • Marcelo Brozović - Croatia, Inter Milan/Al Nassr
  • Kevin De Bruyne - Belgium, Manchester City
  • İlkay Gündoğan - Germany, Manchester City/Barcelona
  • Erling Haaland - Norway, Manchester City
  • Rodri - Spain, Manchester City
  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Georgia, Napoli
  • Kylian Mbappé - France, Paris Saint-Germain
  • Lionel Messi - Argentina, Paris Saint-Germain/Inter Miami
  • Victor Osimhen - Nigeria, Napoli
  • Declan Rice - England, West Ham/Arsenal
  • Bernardo Silva - Portugal, Manchester City
