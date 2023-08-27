Lionel Messi! MUST-SEE goal continues Inter Miami fairytale

The sequence, which featured Miami’s big three/summertime signings, started when Sergio Busquets pinged a cross-field ball to Jordi Alba, who scissor-kick volleyed the ball to Messi in the penalty box. Messi then hit an X-ray-vision-style pass to Benjamin Cremaschi on the endline, only for the teenage phenom to return the favor by centering the ball back to Messi, who cooly passed the ball into the net.

The classically tiki-taka goal moved Miami to nine games unbeaten (6W-0L-3D) across all competitions and gives Messi 11 goals and six assists in nine appearances since his mid-July arrival.