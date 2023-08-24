Lionel Messi & Inter Miami face daunting (but not impossible) path to playoffs

What do Messi and Co. need to pull off to make that a reality?

While that trio has instantly turned them into a seemingly unstoppable force, the odds remain stacked against the Herons as they look to use 12 league games to embark on a frantic quest up the Eastern Conference table.

It won’t be easy. As you may be aware, the South Florida side found themselves dead-last on the league table (5W-14L-3D, 18 points) prior to the transformative arrival of Lionel Messi , along with his former FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba .

Coming off their Leagues Cup title and heart-pounding US Open Cup semifinal victory over FC Cincinnati , Inter Miami CF now turn their focus to trying to complete an epic climb back into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs field.

Some key dates to keep in mind: the regular season ends with Decision Day on Oct. 21, while MLS Cup is held on Dec. 9. And for those unfamiliar with MLS's structure, a friendly reminder that the league champion is crowned via playoffs and not the Supporters' Shield (best regular-season team).

Given the congested timeline Miami are dealing with, one of those Wild Card bids is likely the most realistic target should they pull off the blistering run of form required to get back above the line.

Thankfully for Inter Miami, the single-elimination Wild Card matches in the new playoff format allow for a more forgiving path than they would have encountered in previous seasons.

Miami, with 18 points from 22 matches, are 14 points back of Chicago Fire FC, who currently hold the ninth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference (32 points).

Their 12 remaining matches leave 36 points up for grabs between now and the end of the 2023 season. They will likely need at least 25 points (or eight or more wins) to earn a Wild Card spot. Think of roughly 45 points as the cut-off point, though even that's not guaranteed. Getting towards the 50-point range (winning nine or 10 games) will make things more comfortable.

The margin for error is extremely thin, and Miami will need help in the form of dropped points from clubs currently in front of them. Every single dropped point could prove debilitating to their chances, and it’s going to require some near-perfect soccer to make it happen.