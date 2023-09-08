GOLAZO! Lionel Messi powers Argentina in World Cup qualifying

From Inter Miami CF to the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi kept the free-kick golazos coming Thursday in the opening night of FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Just like his Leagues Cup 2023 heroics that guided the Herons to their first-ever trophy, Messi came to the rescue and guided the defending World Cup champions to a dramatic 1-0 home win over Ecuador with a stunning dead-ball strike.

With the game scoreless in the 78th minute, the superstar No. 10 curled a free kick into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez completely flat-footed.

It was just the latest feather in the cap of Messi, who led Argentina – with the help of Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada – to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022 and is enjoying a dream start to life with Miami, posting 11g/5a (counting only primary assists) in 11 games across all competitions since his mid-July arrival.

Thursday night's exploits came one day after the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was included in the 30-player shortlist for this year's award.

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Carlos Gruezo played the full 90 minutes for Ecuador at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, while Almada and first-time call-up Alan Velasco (FC Dallas) weren't included in head coach Lionel Scaloni's matchday squad.