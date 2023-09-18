Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC

Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi return to DRV PNK Stadium Wednesday evening against last-place Toronto FC , hoping a bounceback result awaits in Matchday 33 as they chase an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

What role awaits Messi, who remained in Miami last weekend to rest following his travels for World Cup qualifiers with Argentina? The answer will be tracked closely.

Messi and fellow FC Barcelona legend Jordi Alba didn’t feature in Saturday’s 5-2 loss at Atlanta United , with head coach Tata Martino citing “muscle fatigue” as the reason amid a jam-packed schedule. That defeat ended Miami’s 12-game unbeaten run (8W-0L-4D) across all competitions since Messi, Alba, Sergio Busquets and their three U22 Initiative talents arrived mid-summer.

Previous: 5-2 loss at Atlanta United

5-2 loss at Atlanta United Record: 8W-15L-4D, 28 points

8W-15L-4D, 28 points Standings: 14th in Eastern Conference

After the ATLUTD setback in Matchday 32, Martino intimated Inter Miami are extra focused on raising a second trophy as US Open Cup Final hosts Sept. 27 vs. Houston Dynamo FC. They previously became Leagues Cup champions and booked a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot in mid-August upon beating Nashville SC on penalty kicks.

But the Herons aren’t disregarding postseason pursuits, either, and now are seven points behind the Eastern Conference’s ninth-and-final playoff spot with seven games to go. Projections say they’ll need 15 points from the remaining 21 available, creating tight margins in the buildup to Decision Day (Oct. 21).